Rise Life Services Hosts Networking Event

Christopher Hane, Melisa Gentile, Kathleen Crowley, Michael Starrantino
Bob and Jan Boehning, Ray and Noreen Azzaro
Jeaenette, Joan MacNaughton, Cherles Evdos, Maggie Farag, Irien Moawad
Gregory J. Blass, Honoree Vanessa Baird Streeter
Angel and Michael Canino
Jenny Vonavonna, Justin Volence
The Wine Down, Network Up event was held at Duck Walk Vineyards in Water Mill, honoring Vanessa Baird-Streeter, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, and Joe Giametta, Facilitator of the Business Development Council for ABA.
The event’s proceeds were donated to Rise Life Services, a Riverhead-based nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding individuals with physical and mental disabilities.
