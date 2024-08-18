Rise Life Services Hosts Networking Event

The Wine Down, Network Up event was held at Duck Walk Vineyards in Water Mill, honoring Vanessa Baird-Streeter, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, and Joe Giametta, Facilitator of the Business Development Council for ABA.

The event’s proceeds were donated to Rise Life Services, a Riverhead-based nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding individuals with physical and mental disabilities.