Event & Party Photos

Rise Life Services Hosts Networking Event

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/18/2024

Sydney Moss, Amanda Belz, Jessica VoudreauRick Seigleman

Dylan Sarachek, Felice Giametta, Honoree Joe Giametta, Martin FishmanRick Seigleman

Jaza SIngletry, Joan MacNaughton, Francen PierreRick Seigleman

Renee Evdos, Maggie Farag, Joan MacNaughton, Joann Vitale, Cathy KorfRick Seigleman

Diane, Brad and Nicole ChessinRick Seigleman

Christopher Hane, Melisa Gentile, Kathleen Crowley, Michael StarrantinoRick Seigleman

Bob and Jan Boehning, Ray and Noreen AzzaroRick Seigleman

Jeaenette, Joan MacNaughton, Cherles Evdos, Maggie Farag, Irien MoawadRick Seigleman

Gregory J. Blass, Honoree Vanessa Baird StreeterRick Seigleman

Angel and Michael CaninoRick Seigleman

Jenny Vonavonna, Justin VolenceRick Seigleman

The Wine Down, Network Up event was held at Duck Walk Vineyards in Water Mill, honoring Vanessa Baird-Streeter, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, and Joe Giametta, Facilitator of the Business Development Council for ABA.

The event’s proceeds were donated to Rise Life Services, a Riverhead-based nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

