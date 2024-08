Southampton African American Museum Honors Brenda Simmons

Aisha Christian, Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Michael Steifman Jared Siskin Anita Farrington, Brenda Simmons, Jean Shafiroff, Aisha Christian Jared Siskin Aisha Christian, Leila Pinto Jared Siskin Ese Azenabor, Aisha Christian Jared Siskin

The Southampton African American Museum hosted its summer Founder’s Circle fundraiser, honoring Brenda Simmons, the museum’s founding executive director.

The benefit, held at the Southampton Inn, was co-chaired by Jean and Martin Shafiroff, Aisha Christian, and Michael Steifman.

The event aimed to raise funds to support the museum’s operations and endowment campaign.