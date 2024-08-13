Top Places & Things to Do in Westhampton

Cupsogue Beach in Westhampotn Dunes, Photo: 123RF

Ever wish to travel back in time to the Hamptons of old, before the suits barged in and the local turf lost its homely charm?

Westhampton is a homestead to beach commuters and resident locals partial to the serene surroundings of beaches, bays and wildlife. A pleasant arts and eclectic eats scene, what Westhampton hosts may mime the rest of the more lavishly known East or Southampton terrain; however, it holds in a sense to a purer form. Not yet lost amidst the crowds nor intruded upon locally to discontent, Westhampton has the heart of a genuine beach town and knows how to preserve its core.

If you have interest in planning a visit, some spots to include are below.

Top Places & Things to Do in Westhampton

Cupsogue Beach County Park

Known as one of two Hamptons beaches listed by The Travel as hosting Caribbean blue seas and white sand shores, Cupsogue is a relaxing sandy destination at the end of the West Hampton Dunes. There is plenty to help put one at ease, including walking the boardwalk or grabbing a bite at the seafood shack. In the winter, one can admire seals along the coastline resting on remote rocks. Children can walk along to the bay side to catch crabs. There is only adventure and refuge on this sand. 975 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes

The Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Every Saturday, over 60 local vendors settle in stalls on the Village Green in Westhampton Beach to sell locally grown, caught and homemade goods. Ranging from crop to pastry to fish, one can find a delightful selection of take-home treats to extend the scent of Westhampton into the household. It’s a truly jubilant setting among the crowds on a Sunny Saturday to experience the Village Green. 169 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

John Scott’s Surf Shack

During a beach day, be sure to stop by in shorts and sandals at this iconic vintage food lodge. For local seafood, snacks, brews and an unobstructed view of the shoreline across a green bog, sit outside at John Scott’s. If you care for an indoor experience, your eyes may excite in you a sense of surprise as you gaze at the decorous buoys, bass and surfboards hanging from the ceiling. At the front door sits an old cigarette dispenser and arcade game. This surf shack is about as Hamptons as it gets. 540 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Pike’s Beach

Care for a quieter day trip to the beach absent the crowds of Cupsogue or Rogers? Visit Pike’s Beach along Dune Road for a restful experience on your deserving day off. 765 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes

Flora

To entangle oneself in opulent Hamptons cuisine at a chic contemporary setting near the heart of Westhampton’s Main Street, visit the fruitfully named lunch and dinner spot, Flora. In the mood for a Latin-style chorizo sausage patty or a house-made lobster roll? This cuisine complements the fluidity of life in Westhampton, featuring a delectable surf and turf menu of uniquely stylized dishes. 149 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Have a house-procured brew at this popular watering hole for a taste of local entertainment, including live music, stand-up comedy and trivia. Arrive with friends and leave with more as this social scene is very loose and friendly to all. Feel good knowing that part of this bar’s profits supports local charities and organizations that aid Long Islanders in need. The owners are heartfelt in their approach to serving patrons and the community. Dog and kid-friendly, too. 220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

A staple since 1933, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center resides along the heart of Main Street and has seen countless performances by renowned artists from around the globe. Feel the fervor as you witness history accruing within this refined space. The people of Westhampton relish their theater as a cultural hub for growing and established solo artists, bands, comics and experimental performers. It’s a perfect date-night or lone-wolf spot. One would be remiss to skirt a night indulged at the brimming Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

This 305-acre nature preserve in nearby Quogue is home to ecologically rare dwarf pines, Old Ice Pond, seven miles of hiking trail, wildlife exhibits, rental kayaks, canoes and a nature library. Whether just a strolling visitor or someone seeking activity, this lively forest offers a tranquil and inviting passage through nature. 3 Old Country Road, Quogue