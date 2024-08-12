New Restaurants & Businesses in Westhampton & Westhampton Beach

Ivy on Main is open for dining al fresco (Ivy on Main)

If you're bored of the same old restaurants and businesses in Westhampton and Westhampton Beach, there's no need to fret, as some new restaurants and businesses are popping up in the area.

Perhaps you’re a Westhampton or Westhampton Beach local; or, maybe you’re visiting and looking for something to do. Well, no need to look further, as this is a list of the newest business, restaurants and stores in the area.

Here is a list of some new stores, restaurants and businesses in Westhampton and Westhampton Beach.

New in Westhampton & Westhampton Beach

Toasted

This new restaurant offers diners a unique dining experience with its selection of sandwiches and salads. What differentiates Toasted from other restaurants and sandwich shops is its wood-fired oven that is used to cook everything. If you’re looking for a sandwich but want something a little different, this may just be the place for you. 103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-684-9400

The Ketch

This new restaurant offers a menu packed with both the surf and the turf, with dishes such as roasted beef tostadas, steamed mussels, togarashi seared tuna, various cuts of steak and more. The eatery is currently advertising happy hour from 4–6 p.m. Monday-Friday as well as live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 62 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. the-ketch.net

Seven Beach Lane

This new luxury hotel is host to a restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining options, a lounge, a pool and a garden. Seven Beach Lane offers its guests a selection of rooms to stay in, from a queen suite to The Penthouse with two bedrooms, a great room and a balcony. It also offers breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options that use locally sourced ingredients. Seven Beach Lane additionally touts its bar and its cocktails and wine list with something for everyone, including rare vintages. 7 Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach. sevenbeachlane.com

7-Eleven

Fill all your convenience store needs at this chain’s newest East End location. 7 Eleven is host to all the convenience items you’d expect, from soft drinks and candy to beer and energy drinks. 107 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach

Hamptons Skin & Cosmetics

This new skin care business offers its clients expert skin care services from industry professionals such as Dr. Jennifer Kim, who previously founded and served as president of the New York State Society of Dermatology PAs. Beyond the standard skincare services offered by Hamptons Skin & Cosmetics, they also offer customers products such as a post-work-out wash and a Dark Spot Eraser Serum. 104 Main Street, Building 3, Westhampton Beach

Ivy on Main

This new restaurant offers diners a diverse menu with dishes such as prime flatiron steak, spring gnocchi, a lamb burger with truffled pomme frites as well as Ivy on Main’s own Ivy Burger made with Justin’s Chop Shop Custom Blend, sauce gribiche and gruyere. 103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. ivywesthamptonbeach.com