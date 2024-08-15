'Young Frankenstein: The Musical' at Bay Street Is So Good It's Scary

The cast of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein: The Musical” at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater has a reputation for producing deep, thought-provoking theatrical productions, but Sag Harbor’s cultural epicenter is equally adept at presenting zany comedies unencumbered by emotionally complex characters and themes. Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein: The Musical, directed and choreographed by York Theatre Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre, is Bay Street at its absolute zaniest.

Based on Brooks’ iconic film of the same name, Young Frankenstein follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, heir to the infamous mad scientist’s estate in Transylvania, as he discovers the shocking extent of his inheritance. Portrayed by powerhouse triple threat Matthew Hydzik, Dr. Frankenstein is introduced to the audience in the show’s opening number, “The Brain,” singing to his students about his love for neuroscience. This passion is what eventually leads him to dive headfirst into his late grandfather’s research on reanimating the dead.

A love for Brooks’ parody of the horror genre shines through the direction and acting, and the talented cast presents a wide variety of comedic styles to tickle each audience member’s respective funny bone.

Frau Blücher, portrayed by Veanne Cox, offers endless laughs with a deadpan delivery that emphasizes the satirical take on the creepy housekeeper archetype, and the horses that whinnied eerily every time her name was spoken made for a delightfully campy running joke.

Igor, played by James Romney, nailed the role of the lovable idiot with loads of slapstick humor to spare. Romney shared an undeniable comedic chemistry with Hydzik.

Kyla Stone’s portrayal of Inga captured the playful, cheery naivete of Teri Garr in the original film and expanded on the character’s innuendo-laden humor in sweetly sung renditions of “Roll in the Hay” and “Listen to Your Heart.”

Though Frankenstein’s Monster, played by Sean Bell, didn’t share much of the spotlight until the second act, he made up for that lost time with a performance as the giant, lumbering newborn fresh off the lab table, which is topped off by his spectacular “Puttin’ on the Ritz” dance number in six-inch platform shoes.

The music in Young Frankenstein elevates the overall comedy from funny to hilarious. Many of the numbers hold fast in the minds of audiences long after the curtain has fallen, including “Together Again” and “He Vas My Boyfriend.” While the main cast is brimming with singing talent, Aléna Watters as Elizabeth deserves a special mention for her distinctly melodious voice, which brings Brooks’ clever lyrics to a wonderful crescendo.

The production value reaches the heights of Bay Street’s most visually stunning shows, with detailed and creatively designed sets and costumes.

As cliché as it sounds, Young Frankenstein: The Musical can be simply described as so funny it’s scary. This fast-paced musical comedy is a rib-tickling thrill ride from start to satisfying finish.

Bay Street Theater’s production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein: The Musical has been extended through September 1. For tickets and more info, call 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.