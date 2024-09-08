8 East End Orchards to Go Apple Picking This Season

Apple picking is underway across the East End!

Summer may nearly be over, and while we may miss the warm weather and good times at the beach, we can look forward to the fall and colorful leaves on the trees, and Halloween. This time of year means more than just the near end of summer — it’s apple season. Now is the time to make memories picking apples at orchards with your kids, friends and loved ones.

Everyone looks forward to picking fresh apples off a tree and maybe even enjoying an apple doughnut or candied apple. Here’s a list of excellent local apple orchards to make memories — or pie.

EAST END U-PICK ORCHARDS

Windy Acres Farm

Windy Acres Farm is host to a pick-it-yourself apple orchard that’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The cost starts at $15.99 with each person receiving a quarter peck bag. Windy Acres Farm also offers wagon rides, apple cider doughnuts for sale as well as classes on topics like caramel apple decorating and pumpkin painting available for a limited time.

3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton, 631-727-4554, windyacresfarmstand.com

Lewin Farms

Lewin Farms has various U-pick options from May to September featuring fruit from strawberries to apples depending on the time of year. The fields are typically open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and apple season at Lewin Farms normally lasts to late October. Right now you can also pick raspberries, peaches, blackberries and more. Also enjoy the corn maze this fall.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Wickham’s Fruit Farm offers U-pick options for various fruits from June through October and the fields are usually open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. although the farm recommends calling ahead before visiting to make sure the fields are open for self picking. Wickham’s Fruit Farm is host to a wide variety of fruits including apples as well as strawberries, sweet cherries, peaches and more — all of which are available to pick yourself depending on time of year.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Pick-it-yourself apples at Hank’s Pumpkintown is open all September on Saturdays and Sundays only. The cost starts at $32 to pick one peck bag worth of apples with a maximum of four people allowed per bag. The orchard at Hank’s Pumpkintown hosts a wide array of types of apples with over 10 varieties which include suncrisp, honeycrisp and mcintosh apples. Hank’s main event, pumpkin picking, isn’t far off.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Milk Pail Farm

Milk Pail Farm’s U-pick program is open and will be available Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Apples, pumpkins, gourds and squash will be available to pick at Milk Pail Farm and prices for apple picking begin at $53 for cash or $55.65 for credit for 20 pounds, aka half a bushel, for up to six people. The farm also hosts wagon rides and has various produce and sweet treats for sale.

1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, milk-pail.com

Breeze Hill Farm

Breeze Hill Farm boasts an impressively large apple orchard of over 30 acres in total with more than 25 apple varieties such as granny smith, honeycrisp and fuji. Breeze Hill Farm also has a small market where they sell their apples as well as other produce and herbs. Breeze Hill Farm’s market also has pumpkins for sale as well as various treats like apple doughnuts.

31215 County Road 48 Peconic, breezehillfarmpreserve.com

Woodside Orchards

Woodsides Orchards’ U-pick apple orchard is open in September on weekends at their Jamesport location and weekdays at their Aquebogue location. They offer a diverse selection of apples in their orchards, and their Aquebogue location features various sugary treats and Woodside’s famous hard apple cider.

729 Main Road, Aquebogue and 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport, 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Harbes Farm and Orchard

Harbes Farm and Orchard has three different admission levels for U-pick in their orchard, the first of these levels being the Apple Outing Special which includes a 3 pound bag for apples and the ability to ride a tractor-pulled wagon called the Apple Express. The second level is called the Combo Value Pass which includes a 3 pound bag for apples, access to the Apple Express and access to a Robin Hood trivia maze. The last level is the Apple Lovers Big Bag Special which is the same as the Combo Value Pass except customers gain access to a 12 pound bag for apples instead of just a 3 pound bag. Apple varieties grown by Harbes Farm and Orchard include classics like gala, golden delicious and honeycrisp as well as lesser known types like crown empire, shizuka and snapdragon, to name just a few.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-369-1111, harbesfamilyfarm.com