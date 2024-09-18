9 Places to Get Apple Cider Doughnuts on the East End This Fall

Nothing says fall quite like an apple cider doughnut, and there’s plenty of places to get them on the East End.

Apple cider doughnuts are a seasonal treat – and a quintessential part of an East End autumn day. Usually made from locally grown apples, they go hand-in-hand with a cup of warm cider, a bushel of apples, some pumpkins, and anything else you might get when visiting Long Island farm country.

Here are a few places you can get them locally in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Where to Get Apple Cider Doughnuts on the East End

Harbes Family Farm

Harbes Family Farm is one of the top family destinations on the North Fork for a reason – it has everything. Wine tasting, hayrides, pumpkin picking, apple picking – you name the fall activity, you can do it at Harbes. It’s a family-owned farm for 13 generations, and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck, 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com.

Breeze Hill Farm and Preserve

Breeze Hill Farm features 72 acres of apple orchards, a farm market and cafè, and, if you are already feeling a little summer nostalgia, a private beach. But Breeze Hill prides itself on the products it’s able to make with all those apple orchards, including specialty pies and, of course, apple cider doughnuts.

Open Thursday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 31215 County Road, Peconic, 631-876-5159, breezehillfarmpreserve.com.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

It’s known for its beer first and foremost – but Greenport Harbor Brewing Company also sells apple cider doughnuts. If an East End autumn day involves beer for you, this is a good place to go two-for-one on seasonal treats.

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday noon to 9 p.m., 42155 Main Road, Peconic, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Hank’s Pumpkintown is another one of those places that has it all. There’s corn mazes, apple picking, pumpkin picking, wagon rides, hayrides, and even gold mining. Its bakery includes freshly baked pies, candy apples, cookies, cupcakes, and apple cider doughnuts. A good place to spend a family day and head home with a goodie bag of fall treats.

Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com.

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

In line with its name, there’s more fresh produce here than just apples – you can pick corn, peaches, pears, and more, depending on the season, of course. They offer pies, preserves, and cheeses, as well. Their apple cider doughnuts are made fresh every day, right on the premises.

Open every day except Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 28700 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com.

The Milk Pail

The Milk Pail has long been the go-to destination for apple cider doughnuts on the South Fork. For those seeking a fall adventure, apple picking at this spot offers an ideal chance to gather fresh fruit, perfect for making homemade doughnuts. And you don’t have to worry about missing out this season if you can’t make it in the fall – their doughnuts are available year-round.

Open Wednesday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com.

Fairview Farm at Mecox

Fairview Farm at Mecox, a family-owned operation, offers a wide array of produce, meats, and homemade goods. The farm grows fruits, vegetables, herbs, and cut flowers, while also raising pigs, chicken, and ducks for both meat and eggs. In their farm kitchen, they craft homemade pies, challah, multigrain bread, jams, cookies, and more. A popular attraction is their eight-acre corn maze, redesigned annually. Fairview’s Long Island apple cider doughnuts stand out for their simplicity – unlike many others, they don’t have a sugary coating, but still have raving reviews.

Open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton, 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com.

Woodside Orchards

Woodside Orchards is known mostly for its hard cider – but they also sell apple cider doughnuts. You can buy however many you want in person, or buy a bulk order of fresh donuts for an event.

Open Thursday through Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 729 Main Road, Aquebogue, woodsideorchards.com.

Shade Trees Nursery

It’s neither a cider mill nor a farm, but Shade Trees Nursery is offering freshly made apple cider doughnuts to customers. The nursery serves the seasonal treat daily, adding a little bit of fun to what may just be a gardening trip. Along with the doughnuts, visitors may also meet Bit, a pet pig who often basks in the sun near the front door.

Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1875 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-722-4041, shadetreesnursery.com.