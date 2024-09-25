East End Fall Arts Guide 2024: Films, Festivals, Authors & More

See what’s happening in the Hamptons and North Fork arts scene this fall season.

East End Fall 2024 Arts Guide

Hamptons International Film Festival

Friday, October 4–Monday, October 14.

The 32nd edition of the festival screens 86 features and 61 shorts with 8 world premieres, 5 North American premieres, 11 US premieres, nine East Coast premieres, 20 New York premieres and other events at venues across the Hamptons. Tickets are $15-$40.

hamptonsfilmfest.org

Southamptonfest

Friday, October 4-Sunday, October 6.

This 12th annual event is back for a weekend of art and fashion, farmers market, music and other live entertainment, arts and crafts and children’s games and activities, puppies, sidewalk sales, pumpkins, and the popular Chowder Contest — plus a whole lot more. Tickets are $35-$45.

Downtown Southampton, southamptonartscenter.app

David Sedaris

Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m.

The author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be live on stage, following the release of his newest book Happy Go Lucky. Tickets are $100-$150.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton, guildhall.org

Greenport Sk8tober Contest

Saturday, October 5, noon-5 p.m.

The Greenport Skate Park hosts a skate-themed community event that features skateboarding contests, a raffle and live music. The event is free to attend and welcome to all ages.

Greenport Skate Park, Greenport, greenportskatepark.org/sk8tober-pop-up-event

D.A.M. – Local Photography Exhibition Artists Reception

Wednesday, October 11, 7 p.m.

An artists reception will be held for this local photography exhibition featuring the works of Dean McNamara, Adam Bundy and Mary Godfrey. The exhibit runs October 2-23.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, scc-arts.org

Los Lobos

Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m.

As proud Chicanos, their songs have always glistened with the distillation from their Mexican and Latin American roots — nourished by Norteña and rancheras, buoyed by bolero and cumbias, soaring on the rhythms of son huasteco and son jarocho. Tickets are $87-$115.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org

Rickie Lee Jones

Sunday, October 13, 8 p.m.

Named the “premiere song-stylist and songwriter of her generation” by The New Yorker, and “The Duchess of Coolsville” by Time magazine, Jones released her Grammy-nominated album Pieces of Treasure in 2023, a reunion with Russ Titelman, who produced her first two records. Tickets are $69-$92.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, whbpac.org

Ana Popovic

Thursday, October 17, 8 p.m.

This award-winning, hard-touring guitar slinger blends smoking electric funk and slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals and a tight blues groove with soulful, feminine vocals. Add to the mix her incredible stage presence, all of which makes her an irresistible force in the world of contemporary blues music. Tickets are $39-$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, suffolktheater.com

It’s Only a Play

Friday, October 18-Sunday, November 3.

A wealthy first-time Broadway producer, Julia Budder, is throwing an opening night party for The Golden Egg at her luxurious Manhattan home. The playwright, Peter Austin, is joined by the director, a lead actor, and assorted friends and hangers-on (including a critic) as they nervously wait for the late-night reviews printed in the newspapers.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, scc-arts.org

Ghost Hunting in Southampton

October 18 and 25, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Join the Long Island Paranormal Investigators for a night of ghost hunting through the Southampton History Museum. $55 per person for one hour of investigative fun at the Rogers Mansion.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Madame Butterfly: An Adaptation

Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m.

Arguably one of the most popular operas in existence is the story of a woman caught between two worlds who meets a tragic end. This multi-disciplinary adaptation features an extremely talented international cast including Metropolitan Opera tenor and Grammy Award winner Errin Brooks as Pinkerton, Michael Nansel as Sharpless, Anna Tonna as Suzuki, John Easterlin as Goro and Ashley Galvani Bell in the title role but also gifted local artists including members of Suffolk Symphonic Choir. Tickets are $25-$50.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, baystreet.org

Halloween Silent Disco

Friday, November 1, 7-10 p.m.

The Southampton Arts Center hosts the family-friendly silent disco. Different music styles will be available, costumes are encouraged, and there will be a costume contest. Tickets are $5 for those under 12, $15 for members of the Arts Center, and $20 for other participants.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, southamptonartscenter.app

TJ Miller

Friday, November 1, 8 p.m.

This comedian has been diligently working to make people laugh for over two and a half years because life is tragic and the best thing he can do is make you giggle and perhaps pee. Tickets are $50.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett, stephentalkhouse.com

The Thanksgiving Visitor

Friday, November 15–Sunday, November 17

A poignant one-act play by Truman Capote, based on his own childhood experiences. It revolves around the character of young Buddy, who is excited yet apprehensive about the arrival of his intimidating schoolmate, the formidable and troublesome Odd Henderson. Tickets are $15-$20.Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, southamptonartscenter.app

Vanilla Fudge

Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m.

This pioneering American rock band that blended psychedelia with a heavy rock sound paid the groundwork for what would eventually become heavy metal. Tickets are $39-$65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, suffolktheater.com

The English Beat

Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m.

This second-wave British ska band is best known for its 1980s hits “Mirror in the Bathroom” and “Tears of a Clown.” Tickets are $100.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett, stephentalkhouse.com

White Christmas

Tuesday, November 29–Friday, December 29.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by thier former army commander. Tickets are $35-$104.50.

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, thegateway.org