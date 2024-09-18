East Hampton Man Indicted for Kidnapping, Robbery at Knifepoint

(Getty Images)

An East Hampton man was arrested on Sept. 4 for alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Darius Petty, 34, of East Hampton has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including three counts of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, after allegedly holding three men hostage and forcing one to withdraw cash from an ATM at knifepoint, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Sept. 18.

The incident occurred on Sept. 3, when Petty allegedly approached three men in a parked vehicle at the East Hampton Town Senior Center. After borrowing a phone, Petty reportedly brandished a knife, holding it to the driver’s throat, and demanded money, authorities said.

Petty then allegedly entered the car, forcing the driver to take him to two ATMs. He ultimately coerced the victim to withdraw $300 at a bank in East Hampton Village, according to the investigation. Petty fled the scene on Boatheaders Lane with the cash and other belongings.

Petty was arrested on Sept. 4 by East Hampton Village Police.

On Sept. 18, he was arraigned on charges including three counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and attempted first-degree robbery.

“The charges in this case stem from a deeply disturbing incident where the defendant allegedly approached the victims in a parking lot, threatened them with a knife, and allegedly forced one of the victims to withdraw $300 from an ATM,” Tierney said. “In Suffolk County, violent crimes will always be met with serious legal consequences.”

Judge Timothy Mazzei set bail at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond.

Petty faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He is due back in court on October 9, 2024.

Petty is represented by attorney John Halverson, who did not immediately return a request for comment.