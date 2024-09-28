Giorgio Regini Remembered as Beloved Hospitality Leader

Giorgio Regini, a family man and Belle Terre resident who founded the eponymous Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow wedding venue, died on April 18. He was 83.

Born on April 24, 1940, Regini was raised in Fano, Italy, and immigrated to the United States in 1957 at age 17. He worked at the Waldorf Astoria and Pierre Hotel before he met Suzanne, the woman he married in 1962, and opened El Caribe Country Club Caterers in Mill Basin, Brooklyn’s premier wedding venue, and Glen Chateau. The couple raised three children.

“He was a man that had two great passions: one was his family and the other was his work,” says his son, George Regini.

Later, the family moved to eastern Long Island, where Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow was established 31 years ago. During that time, Regini took care of thousands of couples as if they were family.

Before he found his passion for hospitality, he and his friend recorded music for Elvis Presley, Paul Anka, Bobby Darin and other big-name musicians.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Suzanne; children George, Patricia and Marilyn; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His services were held at Branch Funeral Home in Miller Place, his funeral mass was observed at Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church and he was interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Quogue.