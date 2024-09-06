HarborFest 2024 Brings the Fun & 'Saves the Whale' in Sag Harbor

HarborFest whaleboat race

With Labor Day weekend passed and the Hamptons summer officially at an end, the first big event of the fall season, HarborFest, returns to Sag Harbor September 13–15. Get ready for an exciting weekend of fun and culture honoring the village’s storied heritage with a wide range of events and activities, including live music, shopping, arts and crafts, historic tours, delicious eats, healthy competition, and a gathering of the community to celebrate all things Sag Harbor.

HarborFest kicks off Friday evening with a live show by beloved East End rocker Nancy Atlas (and guests) at the historic Old Whalers Church (44 Union Street) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and $70 for VIP. This “Save the Whale” concert is dedicated to helping pay for much-needed repairs to the iconic HarborFest whale that traditionally sits in the water off Long Wharf and Windmill Beach during the weekend festivities, grabbing special attention during the whale boat races, which are a highlight of the weekend each year. The races begin at noon on Saturday and continue throughout the day before concluding on Sunday.

A special Save the Whale(Boats) limited edition beer is also being released for the cause by Sag Harbor’s own Kidd Squid Brewing Co. (at 11 Spring Street) from noon to 11 p.m.

SATURDAY

The festival really gets underway on Saturday, starting with the Sag Harbor Farmers Market featuring beautiful fresh produce and artisan delights and creations on Bay Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also on Saturday (and Sunday), Marine Park along the waterfront will be home to the Fall Arts & Crafts Fair with fabulous works of art and other creations on view outdoors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), the Our Fabulous Variety Show dancers are presenting a pop-up tap performance on Long Wharf. Starting at the same time on both days, Sam Hamilton’s “Sag Harbor Stories” will be playing in and outside the Sag Harbor Cinema (90 Main Street) free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even more art will be displayed in the 725 exhibition from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) at the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum (200 Main Street) featuring work by 30 local artists who reside in the Sag Harbor area and have “725” as their phone exchange.

Along with the farmers market, foodies can find the yum with “A Taste of Sag Harbor” throughout Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Long Wharf. The Sag Harbor Community Band will play live on Long Wharf at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Kids will have a great time at a variety of HarborFest events Saturday and Sunday, including games and activities on Long Wharf, as well as photo ops with captains in the dory at 5:30 p.m. in the Wharf Shop (69 Main Street) both days, and a classic boat display for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. On Saturday and Sunday, a children’s tug-o-war will happen on Windmill Beach, as well as a kids corn shucking contest, potato sack race, and hula hooping (check sagharborchamber.com for times).

Honoring Sag Harbor’s seafaring history, attendees can enjoy 90-minute sails aboard the schooner Luna, leaving Long Wharf at various times throughout Saturday and Sunday. Tickets available at sailhamptons.com or at the event.

American Beauty Cruises & Charters is running a 90-minute nature cruise that also delves into Sag Harbor history — check in begins at 2:30 p.m. and cruise begins at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will also offer live music in Steinbeck Park from Lynn Blue Band (3 p.m.), Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks (4 p.m.) and the HooDoo Loungers (6:30 p.m.), accompanied by eats and sips from Sen and Kidd Squid Brewing.

SUNDAY

The final day of HarborFest begins with a pancake breakfast at Sag Harbor Fire Dept. (Brick Kiln Road) from 8 a.m. to noon, and free yoga on Windmill Beach from 9-10 a.m.

In addition to the repeat events from Saturday, events on Sunday include a tour of the fascinating and historic Old Burying Ground next to Old Whalers Church (44 Union Street).

From noon to 3 p.m., artist Michael A Butler’s “Forgetting to Remember Project” and “Eastville Tintypes” will be on view at Eastville Historical Society Heritage House (139 Hampton Street). Register by emailing eastvillechs@gmail.com.

Whaleboat races continue on Sunday with the Firefighters’ Cup, Sag Harbor FD Championship, at 11:30 a.m., followed by the main semifinals at noon, and the men’s and women’s championships at 3:30 p.m.

A festival favorite, the annual clam chowder contest to benefit the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for noon on Long Wharf, and the $20 participation fee includes a commemorative 2024 HarborFest mug.

Steinbeck Park will continue to host bites, sips and live music Sunday with tunes from Alfredo Merat (noon), JettyKoon (1:15 p.m.), George Howard (2:30 p.m.) and Rum Punch Mafia (4:30 p.m.).

The day concludes with a two-hour sunset cruise, with check-in at 5 p.m. on Long Wharf.

Visit sagharborchamber.com/events/harborfest for more info.