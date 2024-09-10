The Art of Wealth: How Collectors Are Painting Their Financial Futures

Cartier, Sapphire and diamond bracelet, c. 1927 (Courtesy of Sotheby’s)

As the summer sun warms East End gallery windows and auction houses take a brief hiatus until the fall, a fascinating trend is coloring the world of high-end collecting. Art lovers and collectors are discovering that their prized possessions can do more than just adorn walls—they can open doors to financial flexibility.

Your Picasso is not just a masterpiece, but also your entrée to a new business venture or foundation for prudent estate planning. Welcome to the world of art finance, where Monets can create liquidity and Warhols work overtime as collateral.

Over the past four decades, this once-niche field has blossomed into a sophisticated sector, offering collectors new ways to leverage their passion. It’s no longer just about building a much-loved collection; it’s about making your collection work for you while you still enjoy every brushstroke.

Take Sarah, a tech entrepreneur with an eye for emerging artists. When inspiration struck for her next start-up, she didn’t sell her carefully curated collection. Instead, she used it as collateral for a loan, turning static assets into dynamic capital. Now, as she builds her business, her art continues to appreciate on her walls.

Or consider Robert, a retiree whose wine cellar is the envy of sommeliers everywhere. Rather than uncorking his prized vintages to fund his globetrotting adventures, he leveraged his liquid assets (pun intended) into a line of credit. He travels the world, knowing his cellar is both growing in value and funding his journeys.

These aren’t just tales of the ultra-wealthy. As the art finance sector has matured, loans have become accessible to a broader range of collectors. Whether you’re a young professional with a passion for contemporary sculpture or an established collector with a penchant for classic cars, there’s likely a financial solution that fits your needs.

Long-term loans, some extending up to 15 years, have become particularly popular. They offer a “set it and forget it” approach that appeals to many collectors. Imagine using the value of your art or collectibles collection to supplement your income or fund your home renovation, all while the paintings remain right where you love them—on your walls.

This approach has revolutionized estate planning for many families. No longer do they have to choose between keeping a beloved collection intact and providing liquid assets for heirs. With art-backed loans, they can have their Cake (by Wayne Thiebaud) and eat it too.

As summer unfolds and the art world buzzes with galas, fairs, and plans for the fall season, remember that there’s more than meets the eye. Behind every masterpiece might be a masterstroke of financial planning. That sculpture in the garden? It could be cultivating more than just aesthetic appreciation. The diamond bracelet in your safe or vintage car in the garage? It might be racing towards a secure financial future.

One company at the forefront of this exciting field is Emigrant Bank Fine Art. Since 2005, they’ve been pioneering innovative solutions for art collectors. Their expertise extends beyond traditional paintings to a wide array of collectibles, and their long-term loans have become a cornerstone of wealth management strategies for many clients. However, Emigrant Bank Fine Art offers more than just financial services. Their Art Advisory team provides expert guidance on building and managing collections, while their Art Appraisal services ensure accurate, IRS worthy, and USPAP compliant valuations for both financial and insurance purposes. This comprehensive approach allows collectors to make informed decisions about their art-collecting journey.

So, as you stroll through galleries and art fairs this summer or attend museum exhibitions, remember: in the world of art finance, value isn’t just on the canvas—it’s in the creative ways collectors are turning their treasures into tools for a brighter, more flexible financial future. Now that’s a picture worth savoring.

Nancy Harrison and Suzanne Gyorgy are both partners at Emigrant Bank Fine Art. They can be reached at harrisonn@emigrantbankfineart.com, gyorgys@emigrantbankfineart.com or emigrantbankfineart.com.