Kravis Center Hosts Night of Unity for Israel on October 7

Remember the tragic events of October 7 in Israel at the Kravis Center’s Night of Unity (Getty Images)

The Kravis Center for Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will mark the one-year anniversary of one of the most horrific days in modern Jewish history, October 7, 2023, with A Night of Unity and Community on Monday, October 7. Taking place at Dreyfoos Hall, people ages 13 and older of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to join together in solidarity to stand for Israel and remember those lost while also praying for the people still being held hostage.

The evening will include survivors of the October 7 attacks, including one from the Nova Music and another whose family was murdered at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Ambassador Michael Oren, musical performances and more. The event is hosted by Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County in partnership with more than two dozen organizations.

“The aim of the event is to bring together the entire community to stand together to commemorate the tragic events of October 7, 2023, as well as the resilience of the Jewish people. More than 100 hostages are still being held, including seven American citizens. Six hostages were recently murdered, further igniting the local and global need for all people to unite against antisemitism and all forms of hate,” the Kravis Center announcement explains.

“This evening is about bringing the entire community together, all faiths, Jews and non-Jews alike, all ethnicities, to stand up for Israel and our Palm Beach County Jewish community as we demonstrate solidarity, strength and love while remembering the lives lost, honor survivors and first responders, and pray for and demand the safe return of hostages,” said Susan Shulman Pertnoy, co-chair of the evening with her husband and fellow community leader, Ronnie Pertnoy. “In the face of global challenges, adversity and rising hate, this evening will be tremendously meaningful for all who attend. Let us join together, united.”

A Night of Unity and Community will include words from Ambassador Michael Oren, an American-Israeli diplomat, statesman, historian, soldier and author.

Attendees will also hear survivor stories from October 7, including Asher Levy — whose sister’s family, including her three children and husband were murdered at Kibbutz Kfar Aza — as well as a survivor of the Nova festival.

There will also be powerful musical performances and reflections from global leaders and prayers for peace, Israel and the US government led by local clergy.

In addition to the Pertnoys, who are the event chairs, 150 community leaders are serving on the committee.

A Night of Unity and Community is free and open to the public with advance registration required. Guests can select their seats at the Kravis Center during the registration process. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

For more information and to register, visit jewishpb.org/october7.