Woman Who Survived Hamas Massacre of Israelis to Speak in East Hampton

Eden Gefner will speak about her survival of the Hamas attack on Israel at Chabad of the Hamptons

A woman who survived the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas massacre of Israelis on October 7 will share her story at the Chabad of the Hamptons in East Hampton this Thursday, May 16.

Eden Gefner will share her firsthand account of surviving the terrorist attack on the Kibbutz Reim to give the public a unique opportunity to hear directly from a witness of the brutality and better understand the ongoing war on Hamas in Gaza.

“We are honored to welcome Eden Gefner to East Hampton and provide a platform for her to share her powerful story,” said Rabbi Leibel Baumgarten, director of Chabad of the Hamptons. “Her visit underscores our unwavering support for Israel, our pride in the Jewish people, and our commitment to standing together during these difficult times.”

Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 people and took 240 civilians and soldiers hostage during the surprise attack seven months ago; that was the deadliest attack on the world’s only Jewish nation since it was founded in 1948.

A Story of Survival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Chabad of the Hamptons. It is open to the public, but reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at jewishhamptons.com/survival. General admission costs $18. Sponsorship is available for $360 and includes an exclusive pre-event dinner with Eden.

Proceeds of this event will benefit displaced families in Israel.