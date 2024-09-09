Recipe: Learn to Make Bell & Anchor’s Tuna Poke Bowl

Bell & Anchor’s Tuna Poke Bowl (Bell & Anchor)

Try your hand at making Bell & Anchor’s tuna poke bowl, a refreshing and delicious dish to enjoy at home with friends or family! Everyone will be impressed and left wanting more.

Bell & Anchor’s Tuna Poke Bowl

Ingredients:

1 Yellowfin tuna diced

1/2 Cucumber seeded and diced

1 Ripened avocado diced

1 Shiso leaf chiffonade (garnish)

1 tbsp. Toasted sesame seeds (garnish)

Ponzu sauce:

Ponzu sauce makes three cups

1 1/2 c. Teriyaki sauce

1/4 c. Fresh lemon juice

1/2 c. Fresh orange juice

1/4 c. Pineapple juice

1/4c. Sesame oil

Put everything in a small stainless steel bowl and mix well with a whisk.

Directions:

1. Dice yellowfin tuna into bite-size pieces, same with cucumber, avocado and toss lightly with 1 cup of ponzu sauce.

2. Divide evenly into four small bowls and garnish with shiso and sesame seeds.

Makes four bowls.

You will have two cups of Ponzu sauce left over for future use as well!

For more from Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor, visit bellandanchor.com