Recipes

Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid's Signature Burger

By
2 minute 09/16/2024
R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid's signature burger
R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid’s signature burger

R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid invites you to indulge in their signature burger for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18!

A Spanish spin on a classic cheeseburger, this dish combines the rich flavors of Wagyu beef and chorizo that will leave you wanting more.

R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid Signature Burger

Ingredients:
*Serves 4

16 oz. Wagyu beef
10 oz. pork
10 oz. chorizo
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
1 bunch of Italian parsley
1 tbs. smoked paprika
salt and pepper to taste
Manchego cheese

Grind all ingredients except Manchego together.

BRAVA SAUCE

1/2 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tbs. smoked spicy paprika
15 oz. canned plum tomatoes, diced
5 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

In a large pan, heat up olive oil and sauté garlic and onion. Add paprika and sauté for 3 more minutes. Add tomatoes, sauté for additional 40 minutes. Blend together.

Serve on a brioche bun with red onion, tomato and lettuce. Top with Manchego cheese and brava sauce.

For more from R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, visit hamptonmaid.com/raire.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles