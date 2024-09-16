Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid's Signature Burger
R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid invites you to indulge in their signature burger for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18!
A Spanish spin on a classic cheeseburger, this dish combines the rich flavors of Wagyu beef and chorizo that will leave you wanting more.
R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid Signature Burger
Ingredients:
*Serves 4
16 oz. Wagyu beef
10 oz. pork
10 oz. chorizo
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
1 bunch of Italian parsley
1 tbs. smoked paprika
salt and pepper to taste
Manchego cheese
Grind all ingredients except Manchego together.
BRAVA SAUCE
1/2 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tbs. smoked spicy paprika
15 oz. canned plum tomatoes, diced
5 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
In a large pan, heat up olive oil and sauté garlic and onion. Add paprika and sauté for 3 more minutes. Add tomatoes, sauté for additional 40 minutes. Blend together.
Serve on a brioche bun with red onion, tomato and lettuce. Top with Manchego cheese and brava sauce.
