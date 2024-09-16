Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid's Signature Burger

R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid’s signature burger

R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid invites you to indulge in their signature burger for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18!

A Spanish spin on a classic cheeseburger, this dish combines the rich flavors of Wagyu beef and chorizo that will leave you wanting more.

R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid Signature Burger

Ingredients:

*Serves 4

16 oz. Wagyu beef

10 oz. pork

10 oz. chorizo

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

1 bunch of Italian parsley

1 tbs. smoked paprika

salt and pepper to taste

Manchego cheese

Grind all ingredients except Manchego together.

BRAVA SAUCE

1/2 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbs. smoked spicy paprika

15 oz. canned plum tomatoes, diced

5 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

In a large pan, heat up olive oil and sauté garlic and onion. Add paprika and sauté for 3 more minutes. Add tomatoes, sauté for additional 40 minutes. Blend together.

Serve on a brioche bun with red onion, tomato and lettuce. Top with Manchego cheese and brava sauce.

For more from R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, visit hamptonmaid.com/raire.