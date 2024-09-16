Sag Harbor Go-to Attractions, Museums & Beaches on the Bay

Aerial view of the Sag Harbor waterfront and village

The Village of Sag Harbor brings calmer waters and an authentic maritime feel to the bustling towns of the Hamptons. A village with abundant history, Sag Harbor made its name as a whaling community and was one of the busiest ports in the nation in the late 19th century. Following World War II, Sag Harbor grew as a safe space for the Black community of Long Island and beyond, who found limited access to beaches in the Hamptons in the Jim Crow era.

Split between the towns of Southampton and East Hampton, the roughly 2-square-mile village has become regionally known as an oasis for boaters, families or anyone in need of a getaway. As it’s transformed into a popular destination for visitors, Sag Harbor combines an elaborate shopping and restaurant scene with several museums, venues and beaches with a historic, small-town charm.

Sag Harbor Attractions

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center of the Arts

Seasoned theater-goers and beyond can get a taste of Sag Harbor’s arts and culture scene at the Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center of the Arts. The company produces a variety of performances year-round, from music to comedy and improv, as well as original works that have gone on to Broadway and Off-Broadway theaters. The space remains a centerpiece for the arts within the local community, offering workshops, masterclasses and full productions for kids and teens across Long Island. Their upcoming fall season includes the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour, ballroom dancing classes and more. 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum

The Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum is a must-see for history buffs and out-of-town visitors alike. A Certified National Treasure, the museum holds the largest collection of whaling equipment in New York State and is home to over 3,500 objects collected and preserved since 1935. The 19th-century building is sentimental to community residents who uphold Sag Harbor’s rich history in the whaling industry that thrived through much of the 1800s. The museum is open from mid-May to October and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Havens Beach

A trip to Sag Harbor wouldn’t be complete without a picturesque sunset on the sand. Look no further to find the only beach located in the village, an intimate spot open to the public, equipped with public bathrooms, a playground and gazebo. Havens Beach is also a great swimming spot, with smoother water in the bay and views of Shelter Island in the distance. Bring the family, your dog or your boating shoes for a peaceful day on the bay. Parking passes are required for residents and visitors. 145 Bay Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-0222

Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Nestled between the Noyack and Little Peconic Bays, this 187-acre peninsula is the ultimate place to hike while observing the diverse wildlife and habitats of Southampton. Since 1954, the reserve has been protecting this area of forest, fields and ponds that are home to wildlife such as turtles, white-tailed deer, songbirds and the eastern chipmunk. The self-guided Wild Birds Nature Trail is a popular hike, just over a mile long and leading onto the beach. The refuge opens daily a half-hour before sunrise and closes a half-hour after sunset. 2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor, 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Sag Harbor Variety Store

Even if you’re not in need of a household restock while visiting Sag Harbor, a trip to the Sag Harbor Variety Store is nevertheless a sight to see while strolling Main Street. Open since 1922 and owned by the Bucking family since 1970, this “mom and pop” shop remains as one of the few standing five-and-dime stores that were once a staple across American small towns. The walls are stacked top to bottom with everything from crafting supplies to fabrics, greeting cards, health and beauty and seasonal items. A quick look inside might grant you a specialty item from this Sag Harbor staple. 114 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor Books

If you’re searching for a good beach read, Sag Harbor Books is another sweet Main Street spot to explore. Somewhat new to downtown, this independent bookstore has been open since 2019, hosting frequent book signings and meet-and-greets while keeping a broad collection of books for customers to peruse. The shop also highlights Sag Harbor’s literary ties, with a whale logo on the storefront as a nod to Sag Harbor’s several mentions in the novel Moby Dick. 7 Main Street, Sag Harbor