Sag Harbor's HarborFest 2024 Schedule

HarborFest fun, Photo credit: Daniel Gonzalez

HarborFest returns to Sag Harbor this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 13–15, 2024! Check the schedule and see what’s happening in the historic whaling village for HarborFest 2024.

HarborFest 2024 Schedule

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

7 p.m. Nancy Atlas Band with Special Guests “Save the Whale” Concert, Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street. Tickets are $50 general admission, $70 VIP at nancyatlasharborfest24.eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sag Harbor Farmers Market, Bay Street.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park.

10 a.m. Pop-up tap performance by the Our Fabulous Variety Show dancers, Long Wharf.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sag Harbor Stories” by Sam Hamilton playing both in the vitrines outside the Sag Harbor Cinema, 90 Main Street, and inside the main theater. Free to attend.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games and activities, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic boat display, Long Wharf.

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “725” art show featuring 30 artists who reside within the 725 phone exchange, Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, 200 Main Street.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf.

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ahoy, parents! Bring your infants and toddlers for a photo opportunity to pose as captains in our rocking dory boat. Bring your cameras, The Wharf Shop, 69 Main Street.

11 a.m. Live music with the Sag Harbor Community Band, Long Wharf.

11:30 a.m. Children’s tug-of-war, Windmill Beach.

11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ninety-minute sails aboard Luna, a 74-foot schooner from the SailHamptons fleet, to celebrate Sag Harbor. Leaving from the end of Long Wharf at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30, 3:30 and 5:45 p.m. $70 for adults, and $55 for seniors. Tickets available online at sailhamptons.com, and at the SailHamptons tent on Long Wharf.

Noon Blessing of the Fleet Sea Shanty with PMallon Walsh, Windmill Beach.

Noon Whaleboat Races Elimination Round #1, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

Noon to 3 p.m. Exhibition featuring artist Michael A Butler, “Forgetting to Remember Project” and “Eastville Tintypes,” Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street. Register by emailing eastvillechs@gmail.com.

Noon to 8 p.m. HarborFest Lounge with Sen and Kidd Squid. Live music, local draught beer, wine, sake and food, Steinbeck Park.

Noon to 11 p.m. Save the Whale(Boats) limited edition beer can release, Kidd Squid Brewing Company, 11 Spring Street

Noon Live music with Tim Skoldberg, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

1 p.m. Kids’ Corn Shucking Contest, register at the Epic Martial Arts booth on Long Wharf.

1 p.m. Pop-up tap performance by the Our Fabulous Variety Show dancers, Long Wharf.

1:30 p.m. Live music with The Popsicles, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

2 p.m. Children’s potato sack race, Windmill Beach.

2:30 p.m. Children’s hula hoop fun, Windmill Beach.

2:30 p.m. Sea Shanties with PMallon Walsh, Long Wharf.

3 p.m. Whaleboat Races Elimination Round #2, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

3 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters 90-minute nature cruise with narration on the history of Sag Harbor. Sites along the route include Barcelona Point, Cedar Point Lighthouse and the Mashomack Nature Preserve. Check in starts at 2:30 p.m. on Long Wharf. $35 for adults, $25 for children 5 to 12 and $10 for children 4 and under.

3 p.m. Live music with Lynn Blue Band, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

4 p.m. Live Music with Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks, Steinbeck Park Stage.

6:30 p.m. Live Music with The HooDoo Loungers, Steinbeck Park Stage.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

8 a.m. to Noon Pancake breakfast, Sag Harbor Fire Department, Brick Kiln Road.

9 to 10 a.m. Free yoga on the beach with Evolve East Yoga, Windmill Beach. Students must bring their own beach blanket or towel.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park.

9 a.m. Tour of the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street, a national historic landmark, including a demonstration of the oldest working pipe organ on Long Island.

10 a.m. Historic service in the Old Whalers’ Church, celebrating the history of whalers in Sag Harbor.

10 a.m. Pop-up tap performance by the Our Fabulous Variety Show dancers, Long Wharf.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Sag Harbor Stories” by Sam Hamilton playing both in the vitrines outside the Sag Harbor Cinema, 90 Main Street, and inside the main theater. Free to attend.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games and activities, Long Wharf and Windmill Beach.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic boat display, Long Wharf.

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.“725” art show featuring 30 artists who reside within the 725 phone exchange, Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, 200 Main Street.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf.

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ahoy, parents! Bring your infants and toddlers for a photo opportunity to pose as captains in our rocking dory boat. Bring your cameras, The Wharf Shop, 69 Main Street.

11a.m. to 1 p.m. Ninety-minute sails aboard Luna, a 74-foot schooner from the SailHamptons fleet, to celebrate Sag Harbor. Leaving from the end of Long Wharf at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets available online at sailhamptons.com, and at the SailHamptons tent on the wharf.

11:30 a.m. Guided tour of the historic Old Burying Grounds, next to the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street.

11:30 a.m. Firefighters’ Cup Whaleboat Race, Sag Harbor FD Championship, Windmill Beach.

Noon Clam Chowder Contest to benefit the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce tent, $20 includes commemorative 2024 HarborFest mug.

Noon Whaleboat Races Semifinal, Windmill Beach and Long Wharf.

Noon Live music with Alfredo Merat, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

Noon to 3 p.m. Exhibition featuring artist Michael A Butler, “Forgetting to Remember Project” and “Eastville Tintypes,” Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street. Register by emailing eastvillechs@gmail.com.

Noon to 8 p.m. HarborFest Lounge with Sen and Kidd Squid. Live music, local draught beer, wine, sake and food, Steinbeck Park.

Noon to 8 p.m. Save the Whale(Boats) limited edition beer can release, Kidd Squid Brewing Company, 11 Spring Street

1 p.m. Children’s corn shucking contest, Windmill Beach.

1 p.m. Pop-up tap performance by the Our Fabulous Variety Show dancers, Long Wharf.

1:15 p.m. Live music with JettyKoon, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

2 p.m. Children’s tug-of-war, Windmill Beach.

2:30 p.m. Live music with George Howard, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

3 p.m. Children’s hula hoop contest, Long Wharf.

3 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters 90-minute nature cruise with narration on the history of Sag Harbor. Sites along the route include Barcelona Point, Cedar Point Lighthouse and the Mashomack Nature Preserve. Check in starts at 2:30 p.m. on Long Wharf. $35 for adults, $25 for children 5 to 12 and $10 for children 4 and under.

3:30 p.m. Whaleboat Men’s and Women ‘s Championships, Windmill Beach and Long Wharf.

4 p.m. Live music with Rum Punch Mafia, Steinbeck Park Lounge.

5:30 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters two-hour sunset cruise. Check-in starts at 5 p.m. on Long Wharf. $50 for adults, $35 for children 12 and under.

All times are subject to change. Visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website at sagharborchamber.com.