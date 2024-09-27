Southampton Arts Center Presents 7th Annual Architecture and Design Tour

Front Row: Susan Kessler, Susan Ginsburg, Frances Eldi, Kim McSparran - Back Row: Iris Weinstein, Arlene Stein, Francine Gluckman, Ursula Thomas Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Andarea Greeven Douzet, Brendon Johnston, Christina Mossaides Strassfrield, Robert Lohman, Mary Slattery, Witney Stevens Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Brian P. Brady, Lee Skolnick, Quinn Pofahl, Pamela Glazer, Alvise Orsini Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Bruce Michael, Mark Fichandler, Robert Lohman, Jean Marie Hazelton Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Dee Ann Federico, Victoria Anstead, Whitney Stevens, Aima Raza, Heather Borstein Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Cricket Burns, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Mary Slattery, Elyn Kronemeyer, Pat Garrity Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Dawn Magnotta, Willa Bernstein Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Dr. Paula Angelone, Joe Rosengarten, Whitney Stevens Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Elyn Kronemeyer, Denise Hurley, Christina Strassfield Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Elyn Kronemeyer, Donna Brydstone, Lisa Smith Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Heather Borstein, Kitty Clay, Elyn Kronemeyer Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Marie Ferrick, Wendy Moonan, Greg DiAngelo, Maxine Liao, Marissa Potatchuk Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Michael Conniff, Joan McGivern Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Natalie Dheedene, Mary Slattery Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Nina Edwards, Quinn Pofahl, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Jaime Jiminez Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Pam Walkder, Robert Lohman, Jamie and Peter Gregory, Laura Danforth Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Pamela Glazer, Lee Skolnick Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Paul Travis, Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Mark Fichandler Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Robert Lohman, Quinn Pofahl, Alvise Orsini Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Southampton Arts Center (SAC) and Executive Director Christina Mossaides Strassfield hosted its 7th Annual Architecture & Design Tour, themed “Vintage/Reimagined,” offering attendees a glimpse into historic Southampton homes that have been modernized for contemporary living.

The day featured an engaging panel discussion led by Brian Brady of Brady Design, with architects and designers Pamela Glazer, Alvise Orsini, Guinn Pofahl, and Lee Skolnick sharing their insights on the balance between preservation and innovation.

The event raised funds for SAC’s mission to enrich Southampton Village through arts and culture programs.