Event & Party Photos

Southampton Arts Center Presents 7th Annual Architecture and Design Tour

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/27/2024

Front Row: Susan Kessler, Susan Ginsburg, Frances Eldi, Kim McSparran - Back Row: Iris Weinstein, Arlene Stein, Francine Gluckman, Ursula ThomasRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Andarea Greeven Douzet, Brendon Johnston, Christina Mossaides Strassfrield, Robert Lohman, Mary Slattery, Witney StevensRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Brian P. Brady, Lee Skolnick, Quinn Pofahl, Pamela Glazer, Alvise OrsiniRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Bruce Michael, Mark Fichandler, Robert Lohman, Jean Marie HazeltonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Dee Ann Federico, Victoria Anstead, Whitney Stevens, Aima Raza, Heather BorsteinRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Cricket Burns, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Mary Slattery, Elyn Kronemeyer, Pat GarrityRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Dawn Magnotta, Willa BernsteinRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Dr. Paula Angelone, Joe Rosengarten, Whitney StevensRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Elyn Kronemeyer, Denise Hurley, Christina StrassfieldRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Elyn Kronemeyer, Donna Brydstone, Lisa SmithRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Heather Borstein, Kitty Clay, Elyn KronemeyerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Marie Ferrick, Wendy Moonan, Greg DiAngelo, Maxine Liao, Marissa PotatchukRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Michael Conniff, Joan McGivernRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Natalie Dheedene, Mary SlatteryRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Nina Edwards, Quinn Pofahl, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Jaime JiminezRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Pam Walkder, Robert Lohman, Jamie and Peter Gregory, Laura DanforthRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Pamela Glazer, Lee SkolnickRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Paul Travis, Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Mark FichandlerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Robert Lohman, Quinn Pofahl, Alvise OrsiniRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Southampton Arts Center (SAC) and Executive Director Christina Mossaides Strassfield hosted its 7th Annual Architecture & Design Tour, themed “Vintage/Reimagined,” offering attendees a glimpse into historic Southampton homes that have been modernized for contemporary living.

The day featured an engaging panel discussion led by Brian Brady of Brady Design, with architects and designers Pamela Glazer, Alvise Orsini, Guinn Pofahl, and Lee Skolnick sharing their insights on the balance between preservation and innovation.

The event raised funds for SAC’s mission to enrich Southampton Village through arts and culture programs.

