Michael Conniff, Joan McGivernRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Natalie Dheedene, Mary SlatteryRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Nina Edwards, Quinn Pofahl, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Jaime JiminezRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Pam Walkder, Robert Lohman, Jamie and Peter Gregory, Laura DanforthRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Pamela Glazer, Lee SkolnickRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Paul Travis, Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Mark FichandlerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Robert Lohman, Quinn Pofahl, Alvise OrsiniRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
The Southampton Arts Center (SAC) and Executive Director Christina Mossaides Strassfield hosted its 7th Annual Architecture & Design Tour, themed “Vintage/Reimagined,” offering attendees a glimpse into historic Southampton homes that have been modernized for contemporary living.
The day featured an engaging panel discussion led by Brian Brady of Brady Design, with architects and designers Pamela Glazer, Alvise Orsini, Guinn Pofahl, and Lee Skolnick sharing their insights on the balance between preservation and innovation.
The event raised funds for SAC’s mission to enrich Southampton Village through arts and culture programs.
