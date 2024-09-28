Suspicious Death Under Investigation in East Quogue

Southampton Town police. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating what has been termed a suspicious death in East Quogue on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Southampton Town Police officers responded to the scene in the area of Oakville Estates, a residential community, shortly before 10 a.m., and investigators are remaining on the scene, police said Saturday afternoon.

“It appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Southampton police said in news release.

The name of the apparent victim or their cause of death was not immediately clear. Southampton police referred calls for comment to Suffolk County police, which did not have any additional information available on the case.