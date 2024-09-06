Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, September 7-12, 2024

Teach your kids to fish with a rod and reel! (Getty Images)

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, September 7-12, 2024.

Top Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Fishing for Beginners: Learn to Fish with Rod and Reel

Saturday, September 7, 9:30 a.m.

Your little angler, ages eight and over, can learn to cast sustainably at the South For Natural History Museum. The fee is $10 for children and $15 for adults.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, sofo.org.

Camping 101: Pitching a Tent

Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m.

Your little camper, ages 5-12, can learn to work with friends to take down and put up a small and large tent with Project Most. The fee is $25, and the class will take place rain or shine.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org.

Family Movie Night

Saturday, September 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss a movie in the park selected by the audience on September 7 in Veterans Park. Bring your own blanket or chair.

11280 Peconic Bay Blvd, Mattituck. 631-298-9103, mattituckparks.com.

Sunday Exploration Garden

Sunday, September 8, 9:30 a.m.

Your little gardener can dig, plant, and feed the Animals on Sunday mornings at Amber Waves Farm along with welcoming educators. A $10 donation is suggested.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org.

Fall Storytime Yoga with Mary Hasel

Monday, September 9, 10 a.m.

Bring your little yogi, ages 2-5, to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where they will listen to fall stories while bending, balancing, and posing along with the narrative. Register in advance and bring your own yoga mat or towel.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sounds of the Night

Tuesday, September 10, 5 p.m.

Join the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to learn about the calls made by local frogs, owls, and insects. Registration and a fee of $5.00 are required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org.

Zumbini

Wednesday, September 11, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one, ages birth to three years, can enjoy dancing, moving, and singing through the magic of Zumba at the Hampton Bays Library.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6421, hamptonbayslibrary.org.

After-School Art with Melissa

Thursday, September 12, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss the first week to enjoy multi-media art projects that involve creativity, planning, and critical thinking at East End Arts. A single class is $27.50 for non-members. You can also purchase 5-class or 10-class passes.

133 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org.

Fish Dishes in Clay

Thursday, September 12 and 19, 4:30 p.m.

Create textured clay dishes with your friends at Art Studio Hamptons. Glazing and painting will happen on Thursday, September 19. Register in advance as space is limited.

108 Main Street, #2, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8143, artstudiohamptons.com.

Family Fun Activities

Agawam Park

Enjoy a playground, picnic tables, and restrooms at this popular park in Southampton, located within walking distance of shops and restaurants.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org.

Bostwick’s Chowder House

Enjoy charming picnic tables, umbrellas, and a Guppy Menu that includes favorites like Kids’ Fish and Chips and Kid’s Broiled Flounder.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com.

Buddhaberry

Enjoy delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt, bubble tea, smoothies, crepes, and waffles at this sweet confectionary with locations in Southampton and Sag Harbor.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com.

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy a tree-climbing gallery, a seafaring ship, a windmill, a mini-golf course, and farm stands at one of the East End’s most popular attractions for little explorers.

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org.

Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys, and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton.

Hampton Mini-Golf

Enjoy Hamptons-themed mini-golfing with special kids’ pricing in Southampton. You can also grab a bite at the snack shop before heading home.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss the opening weekend of Hank’s Pumpkintown, where you’ll find a corn maze, giant slides, wagon rides, apple picking, candy apples, cider donuts, and so much more!

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com.

Harbes Orchard

Don’t miss the pickin’ fun at Harbes Orchard in Riverhead, where you can enjoy apple picking, a corn maze, and pony rides. Ultima Gala, Blondee, and Zestar are available in early September. Admission includes a bag for apple picking and access to a tractor-pulled wagon.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-orchard

Milk Pail U-Pick

Don’t miss all your favorite apples, such as Jonamac, McIntosh, and Sansa, every Friday-Sunday and on school holidays at Milk Pail U-Pick.

50 Horse Mill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com/u-pick-farm.php.

Railroad Museum of Long Island

This museum, which is open through October and has locations in Greenport and Riverhead, features artifacts and model trains celebrating the history of the Long Island Railroad.

440 4th Street, Greenport. 631-727-7920, rmli.org/exhibitions.

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Enjoy sunflower fields, pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and more at Waterdrinker Family Farm, which has locations in both Riverhead and Manorville.

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com.

