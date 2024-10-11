Brown Budda New York: First State-Licenced Dispensary Hits Southampton

Brown Budda New York has cannabis for pickup or delivery

The first New York State-licensed cannabis dispensary in the Town of Southampton officially opened when Brown Budda New York debuted on October 4.

Brown Budda is different from most dispensaries on Long Island in that there is no in-person store currently. This dispensary is strictly delivery and curbside pick-up only, allowing for a unique and fast customer experience.

“We want to have a business where we can serve people,” said Brown Budda co-founder Kim Stetz, who opened the dispensary with her partner Chef Marq Hayes to provide modern recreational wellness. “Think of a dispensary as a modern pharmacy.”

Brown Budda New York is the fourth state-licensed cannabis dispensary on Long Island after Strain Stars, Happy Days, and Planet Nugg opened in Farmingdale. The Shinnecock Nation has opened Little Beach Harvest dispensary in its Southampton territory, but the tribe does not require a state license.

Brown Budda offers cannabis concentrates, beverages, edibles, flower, tablets, pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures, and vapes for any of their customers’ THC needs.

“I’ve had a proclivity to mind, body and connecting to the self and healing one’s self through movement, breath and meditation,” Stetz said. “Cannabis is an herb, aromatherapy. They work with the body in healing properties.”

The dispensary’s goal is to be a modern recreational wellness facility. As cannabis hospitality, it will soon venture its products into spas and other businesses. They hope to branch into a “canary,” similar to a winery but with cannabis. The goal is for people to come to see where the cannabis is grown and to provide infused food and beverages.

They are in the works for pushing into other businesses, with future food and drinks to come soon by Hayes, who has experience as a Michelin-starred chef. They currently push into businesses for events and will soon be hosting their own events.

Although Brown Budda New York has just begun in the Hamptons, they see a great future for their brand and message.

Brown Budda New York is located at 1533 County Road 39, Southampton. For more information or to purchase their products visit their website brownbuddanewyork.com