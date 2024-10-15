Charges Upgraded in East Quogue Murder Caught on Camera, DA Says

(Getty Images)

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted an East Quogue man on upgraded charges for allegedly torturing and killing his longtime 43-year-old friend last month — with the brutality allegedly caught on camera.

Jeremy Allen, who is also 43, pleaded not guilty Oct. 10 at Suffolk County court to charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Christopher Hahn.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were vicious, brutal, and senseless,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

Prosecutors said Allen and Hahn, who had been friends since high school, were at a local bar before going to the suspect’s Oakville Avenue, where a security camera captured the sound of Allen beating Hahn for 18 minutes.

The camera then recorded video of Allen dragging the semi-conscious victim on the rear deck, where the suspect then beat Hahn with a baseball bat, tied a plastic bag over the victim’s head and sat next to Hahn for eight minutes before stabbing him 10 times in the neck with a large kitchen knife, according to investigators.

Allen wanted help cleaning up the crime scene, so he called a handyman, who the suspect told could not leave after the witness found the body on the deck, but the handyman convinced Allen to let him leave, authorities said. The handyman then called police, who arrested Allen.

Suffolk Judge Timothy Mazzei ordered Allen held without bail. Allen is due back in court on Nov. 14. He faces up to life in prison, if convicted. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.