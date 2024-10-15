Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption This Month

Bob (Southampton Animal Shelter)

Reach out to or visit a local East End animal shelter to find yourself a furry friend in need of a forever home in the Hamptons and North Fork!

East End Pets Up for Adoption

Billie

This curious little kitten is full of charm and ready for her next adventure. At just 5 months old and weighing 2.1 lbs, she’s a playful explorer with a gentle spirit. While she may come across as shy at first, her sweet nature quickly shines through, making her impossible to resist. Independent and self-sufficient, she’s content finding her own fun but also enjoys some quiet affection when the time is right. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to join your home, this delightful Domestic Shorthair could be the perfect match.

ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

JP

With his striking obsidian and gold coat, floppy ears, and soulful eyes, this charming guy is impossible to resist. JP is a sweet and affectionate dog who enjoys nothing more than exploring the outdoors, especially on long walks through the trails of Westhampton. He loves to follow his nose, stretching his legs while taking in the world around him. When he’s not out adventuring, you’ll find him cozied up on the sofa, likely enjoying some cheese or chicken—his favorite snacks. JP is looking for a patient, loving home with older children. His adoption fee has already been covered!

Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Theo

This fluffy gentleman is Theo, a handsome seven-year-old Domestic Longhair weighing in at 13 lbs. With his luxurious coat and calm demeanor, Theo enjoys lounging in cozy spots and soaking up attention from his human friends. He’s the perfect companion for someone seeking a laid-back, affectionate cat who loves a peaceful home. Currently residing in the Kitty Kottage, Theo is ready to find a forever family.

Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Bob (Photo at Top of Page)

Meet Bob, a smart and energetic 2-year-old pup with an adorable nub tail. While his history is a bit of a mystery, he’s shown himself to be eager to please and quick to learn. Bob already knows “Sit” and is working on commands like “Place” and “Down.” He’d thrive in an active home with a yard where he can run and play. Though he prefers female dogs, he gets along with respectful males and has even tested well with cats.

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Woodrow

This gentle and quiet cat was brought in through the TNR program but quickly proved too friendly to release. Always the first to show up for breakfast, he enjoys human touch but prefers to keep all four paws on the ground. While he may need some time to reveal his true personality, once he feels comfortable, he’s a total sweetheart. Neutered, vaccinated, and FIV/FELV negative, he’s ready for a loving home with other cats or children. Stop by their Riverhead location to meet this affectionate feline—no appointment needed! Adoption fee is $60.

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org

CoCo

This lively seven-year-old hound mix has an adorable wiggle when he’s excited, and he makes the cutest grumbling noises before walks. Though he may take a little time to warm up to new faces, once he bonds with you, his affection is endless. Playful yet modest, he loves soft toys but keeps it low-key when caught in the act. A sunny spot is his favorite place to relax. With basic commands mastered and good leash manners, he’s looking for a home where he can be the only pet. Ready to meet your new best friend? CoCo is waiting for you!

