Elections 2024: Meet 6 NYS Senate & Assembly Candidates on East End Ballots

Anthony Palumbo and Sarah Anker

East End voters will decide on Election Day who they want to represent them in the New York State Legislature — including a closely watched race to replace the South Fork’s longtime representative.

Outgoing state Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who decided not to seek re-election after more than 30 years in the Assembly, set up a heated campaign for the seat he is vacating in which Southampton Town Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni, a Democrat, is facing Shelter Island Town Attorney Stephen F Kiely, a Republican. Thiele’s North Fork counterpart, state Assemblywoman Jodi Gilio (R-Riverhead), faces a challenge from Democrat Tricia Chiaramonte. And state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), whose district spans the entire East End, is running for a third term against former Suffolk County Legis. Sara Anker (D-Mount Sinai).

The state legislative races come as voters will also choose between former President Donald Trump, who tops the Republican ticket in the presidential race, and Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris — a campaign that is expected to fuel increased voter turnout this election cycle. Voters will also cast ballots in congressional, some town-level elections and four propositions on the back of ballots.

Here is a look at the half dozen state legislative candidates that East End voters will find at polling places when the nine-day early voting period starts on Oct. 26, which is also the state’s voter registration deadline. Election Day is on Nov. 5.

For more information on where to register and local polling locations, visit the Suffolk County Board of Elections website suffolkvotes.com

1ST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

Sarah Anker

The Democrat from Mount Sinai has a long history of public service. She served as a Suffolk County legislator for 12 years, until she was term-limited in 2023, focusing on issues like affordability, public safety and addiction and mental health resources. As a Democrat in a historically Republican leaning district, Anker is known for her bipartisan approach. Anker has said that she wants to “put people over politics” and is running for state Senate because she believes “Suffolk County voters want common sense solutions” to daily problems. As legislator, she chaired several committees, including the Education and Information Technology Committee, Seniors and Human Service, Health, School Traffic Safety Commission and the county’s Addiction Prevention and Support Advisory Panel. She launched initiatives like the School Active Violence Emergency Hotline, and sponsored a law banning intentional balloon releases to protect marine life. She also took steps to protect residents from scams by creating the county’s scam alert website. More than two decades ago, she founded the Community Health and Environment Coalition, leading the organization to raise awareness about how the environment impacts health. This advocacy work aided in the advancement of the state department of health’s cancer cluster investigation.

Anthony Palumbo

The Republican incumbent from New Suffolk is running for his third two-year term in the state Senate. Prior to his senate role, he served in the state Assembly, representing the 2nd Assembly District from 2013 to 2020. He’s running to make “Long Island safer and more affordable.” He earned a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law and worked as a prosecutor in the Suffolk County’s District Attorney’s office before he entered the sphere of politics. Palumbo has spearheaded the effort to repeal cashless bail. And in the Senate, Palumbo is a strong advocate for law enforcement and public safety, opposing reforms that he believes weaken criminal accountability. He also prioritizes environmental conservation, particularly regarding Long Island’s water quality and advocates for protecting the region’s natural resources. He serves as the Deputy Republican Floor Leader and is the ranking member on the Senate Codes and Judiciary Committees. Palumbo, according to his campaign website, is committed to reducing taxes as well as making New York more affordable for families and business. This year, he voted to fully implement the Senate Republicans middle-class tax cuts, temporarily suspend gas tax and reinstate STAR relief checks for property taxpayers.

1ST ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Tommy John Schiavoni

Schiavoni is the Democratic nominee running for the 1st New York State Assembly District, which includes the South Fork, Shelter Island and Town of Southold. He is a current member of the Southampton Town Board. A retired teacher of 32 years, he has government, economics, U.S. history and government in the Center Moriches School District. Schiavoni branched out into local government in 2008. He was first appointed to North Haven Village Zoning Board of Appeals followed by being elected to their board. After this he was elected to the town council in Southampton. During his time, he focused on practical solutions to community issues. He is committed to a healthy environment and supports the arts and education. He is dedicated to preserving the essence of the East End while allowing for change in areas where needed. He advocates for improved water quality, clean energy, and small businesses. He also feels strongly about the need for more affordable housing and improving access to healthcare in the community. From his experience, he has seen how the government runs from budgets and infrastructure to community needs during a crisis. He wants to bring his realistic approach and experience to Albany to represent the community fueled by his desire for realistic solutions to problems.

Stephen Kiely

Kiely is the Republican nominee running for the 1st New York State Assembly District. Originally raised in the Town of Brookhaven, he is a 15-year resident of Southold. He is an East End land use and criminal attorney for 20 years. He is currently the Shelter Island Town Attorney. He is also a member of the East End Justice Court Assigned Counsel Program. He has written and enforced several local laws being a municipal lawyer for the towns of Southampton, Southold and Brookhaven and villages of Greenport and Westhampton Dunes. He is also a member of the Mattituck Laurel Civic Association and a former Mattituck Chamber of Commerce Board member. He wants to preserve the East End and share the vision with the state capitol. He plans to preserve and protect the region from urbanization and overdevelopment. He wants to serve as a barrier between the small communities in the area and the advocacy of high-density housing developments. He wants to push to reevaluate the criminal justice reforms. He also plans to advocate for revocation of the Sanctuary State executive order. He feels he knows exactly what is needed to address concerns such as housing, crime, migrants, drugs, the environment, and education.

2ND ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Tricia Chiaramonte

Chiaramonte is the Democratic candidate from Manorville for the newly-redrawn 2nd Assembly District, which includes the Town of Riverhead and part of the Town of Brookhaven. She is the current deputy director of human resources at the Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation. Chiaramonte, who previously ran for the Suffolk County Legislature seat on the North Fork, has worked for OTB since 1989 and had an administrative role since 2009. “I am of the people, I am not an elite. I can represent us, absolutely,” she told Dan’s Papers in 2011. “I love where I live, I love my neighbors, I will give them my best effort.” She is a product of the LI education system, having attended Kings Park High School, Farmingdale College and Suffolk County Community College.

Jodi Giglio

The two-term Republican incumbent previously served 11 years on the Riverhead Town Board. In the state Assembly she currently serves on several subcommittees, including the labor, environmental conservation and transportation committees.

Giglio advocates for better infrastructure, more school funds, better incentives for volunteer firefighters and EMS and lower taxes — namely for the middle class. Giglio is also a big supporter of law enforcement and strongly opposes calls to defund the police, “criminal-friendly schemes.” She calls the environment “the lifeblood of our local economy,” she wants to advocate for more critical care funding for veterans, and is pro-Second Amendment.