Fish and Sips Celebrates the East End Harvest at Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss fall events at the Long Island Aquarium!

Fish and Sips, a highly anticipated tasting event that celebrates our east end harvest, is back for its 17th year at the Long Island Aquarium on November 8 from 7–10:30 p.m. Over 20 local wineries and craft beverage makers have been invited to share their creations for sampling and as well as purchasing. This soiree takes place at the enchanting aquarium after dark – providing a truly magical venue for enjoying the fruits of the North Fork and the Hamptons.

“Our annual Fish and Sips event draws a terrific crowd. Visitors get to enjoy the best of local wines and beverages amidst the beauty of our exhibits,” said Darlene Puntillo, Long Island Aquarium’s Director of Marketing and Advertising. “It’s a great night. It’s a fun time for adults to explore the aquarium at night. Lots of great vendors, music, dancing and fun! We also have hotel packages at the Hyatt Place hotel [just next door]. It’s a tasting event, so all the vendors will be pouring their wine, craft beer, cider, etc. Vendors also have bottles available for purchase. This is one of our most popular events, and we’ll have vendors throughout the Aquarium and Sea Star Ballroom. We’ll have light fare such as charcuterie tables, passed hors d’oeuvres and some food stations.”

Confirmed vendors bringing food and drink from the Hamptons and North Fork – as well as parts west – include Corey Creek Tap Room/Bedell Cellars, WA Meadwerks, Raphael Winery, Paumanok Vineyards, Chronicle Wines, Bedell Cellars, Pindar Vineyards, Sannino Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, Twin Fork Beer Co., Westhampton Beach Brewing Co., Montauk Iced Tea, Philly Pretzel Factory, and others.

“We always serve our warm spice wine at this event,” said Lisa Sannino, owner of Sannino Vineyards. “It’s a great fall drink. It is a red blend with spices already mulled in it. We will also be pouring our 2020 Merlot and our reserve Chardonnay. These are all great Thanksgiving pairing wines.”

With beverage in hand you can wander the aquarium, which is magically illuminated to highlight the sea creatures in residence. The exhibits are mesmerizing, each brilliant tank featuring undersea species such as coral reef fish, sharks, clownfish and anemone, cuttlefish, electric and moray eels, giant Pacific octopus, jellyfish, piranha and more.

“Something I really like about Fish & Sips is trying different products from our vendors and purchasing some fun stuff to bring to Thanksgiving,” said Puntillo. “I love Twin Stills Moonshine, they make an awesome Apple Pie moonshine that I love to gift for the holidays.”

There will be live music by The Frayed Knots, playing classic ’60s and ’70s rock, country and blues, as well as the NOFO Band.

“Fish & Sips is an amazing event,” Puntillo continued. “It’s one of our largest and one that really focuses on adults as well as the East End community with regards to the vineyards and breweries, and even the musical acts. It’s so nice to have an event just for the grown-ups so they can enjoy some libations as well as the beautiful aquatic displays within the aquarium.”

All tastings are included in the $95 ticket price. Bottles are also available for sale.

Visit longislandaquarium.com for more.