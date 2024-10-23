Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse Terrifies Long Island for Halloween Season

An evil clown from Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse.

Spooky season is in full force, and Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse is bringing all the frights leading up to Halloween weekend. Named “One of America’s Best Haunted Attractions” by Hauntworld Magazine, and rated Long Island’s top haunted house, Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse has brought heart-pounding thrills to the Island for 15 years, and is eager for screams for its 2024 season.

As a division of the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk, a nearly 200-year-old estate and the oldest professional theater on Long Island, the Haunted Playhouse brings a uniquely theatrical quality to the typical haunted house experience. The Gateway Playhouse transforms into “the Haunt” at the end of September, running for six weeks and employing dozens of professionally trained actors to become some of the creepiest specimens of the season. The design and production team of the Playhouse additionally work to build a “carefully crafted” interactive set for the house, which portrays a new theme each year.

This year, the Haunt is based on the Kingdom of Camelot, decorated with the mysterious tales of King Arthur. Guests will wander through the medieval path to find terrifying knights, sorcerers, wizards and enchanters that lead to the death of King Arthur and the fall of his kingdom. Jen S. of Merrick, a self-proclaimed “ghoul” and thrill-seeker attended the haunt earlier this month. “All of your senses, even smell, will be inundated as you are transported to a horror frenzy,” she said. “There’s a scare at every turn!”

Starting in 2009, the Haunted Playhouse has become a must-see for fear-fanatics across the Island. From expanding from a two-week run to six, to having over 100 staff members on hand each night, it’s no surprise that the attraction has received both regional and national praise for its ability to scare.

Along with the main event, guests can also soak in the Halloween atmosphere with food, drink and attractions before the Haunt begins. The Midway serves as a waiting area for guests, featuring a “Fear Garden” with several wine and beer selections, a “Boo-Tique” to shop souvenirs, and Billie Jean’s Grill food truck for fall-themed eats and more. Frightening attractions at the Midway also include a shooting gallery or bone-chilling coffin ride.

The Haunted Playhouse has festivities for the whole family to take part in with their Not So Scary Adventure for Kids on Oct. 25 and 26 from 12-3 p.m. Suitable for ages 3 and up, this well-lit Halloween walk-through experience is designed to bring smiles and laughs rather than screams, with silly characters and themed music. Kids can also take part in face painting, balloon making and bouncing in inflatables, included with admission. Tickets are $20 per participant for a 15-minute time slot. Strollers and carriages are not permitted inside the tour.

The Haunted Playhouse is open for terrors through Nov. 2. The main event takes about 35 minutes to complete from start to finish, and includes both outdoor and indoor portions, occurring rain or shine. Guests are asked to refrain from wearing full-face costumes or makeup.

General Admission tickets can be purchased online for $40 at FearLI.com or at the door for $50. Guests can use code FEAR to save $10 when purchasing online.

215 S Country Road, Bellport, 631-286-1133, thegateway.org