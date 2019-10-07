Your Haunted Guide to Hamptons and North Fork Halloween 2019

Halloween on the East End has never been more wickedly enticing, with Dan’s Hamptons Media’s first-ever foray into spooky fun and a veritable swarm of returning events from popular Hamptons and North Fork haunts. Take a peek at the eerie events that will be scaring and delighting East Enders this Halloween—if you dare!

You’ll be shaking in your “kinky boots” when the beautiful Gateway Playhouse theater transforms into the terrifying Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse. Lauded as one of the scariest haunted houses in New York, this Bellport attraction offers kid-friendly daytime hours in addition to the bone-chilling late night hours. The spine-tingling fun runs through November 2. gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com

With 14,000 square feet of fright, Darkside Haunted House in Wading River is widely considered one of Long Island’s favorite spooky attractions. With an outdoor village setting and an indoor house scenario, Darkside offers scares as soon as you leave your car. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The ghoulish fun runs on weekends and select weekdays through November 2. darksideproductions.com

For the month of October, expect Spooky Spirits in the Rogers Mansion. Explore enriching exhibits and learn about Southampton’s past, but be on the lookout for the ghouls and ghosts of previous occupants. You have until November 2 to catch a glimpse of one of the Southampton specters, then they’ll be expelled until next October. The supernatural activity will surge at the Evening of Specter at the Port of Missing Men on Saturday, October 19, where Countess von Salm-Hoogstraeten will host a benefit cocktail party, a guided tour of her historic home and a visit with the Long Island Paranormal Investigators. southamptonhistory.org

Embark on the Spooky Walk fundraiser in Center Moriches, where you’ll subject yourself to 45 minutes of horrors and scares, with 100% of proceeds going toward the Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck camp for children with disabilities. Walks take place October 18–19 and 25–26 from 7–9 p.m. spookywalk.com

Pet parents—and those who wish they were—are invited to Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Wag-O-Ween Spooktacular in Hampton Bays on Sunday, October 20 from noon–3 p.m., where they’ll meet more than 100 adoptable animals, trick-or-treat in the Catios, enter the pumpkin painting contest and compete in the pet costume contest. southamptonanimalshelter.com

The Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) offers youngsters two great chances to celebrate the holiday at this Bridgehampton institution. The annual CMEE Halloween Bash on Friday, October 25 at 4 p.m. is fun-filled evening of ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, creepy crafts and a costume parade for families with children age 8 and younger. It sells out quickly, so register in advance. If your little bundle of joy isn’t quite old enough to play with the bigger kids, then Baby’s First Halloween Bash should be the perfect fit. Families with infants up to 18 months will enjoy crafts, music, free play and light refreshments on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:30 a.m. cmee.org

The Rocky Horror Picture Show stands as a timeless cult classic and one of the best non-Halloween movies to watch on the eerie holiday, and, as is tradition, Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will host an interactive screening and post-show costume contest on Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m. suffolktheater.com

Stages’ annual Frankenstein Follies returns to Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor with the classic musical revue, directed and choreographed by Helene Leonard and starring the next generation of East End actors. Families can see the show October 25–27. baystreet.org

Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead is packing Saturday, October 26 with fiendish fun for children and adults. Kids are sure to have a blast at the Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party, which includes raffle prizes, candy for trick-or-treating, author readings, demonstrations, arts and crafts, music, games and more from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Plus, any child in costume gets half off admission. Adults get their turn to play beginning at 8 p.m. and running past midnight, when the Costume Masquerade Ball takes over the aquarium. There will be a light buffet, open bar, DJ and prizes awarded for best costume and best masquerade attire. longislandaquarium.com

Sag Harbor’s annual Ragamuffin Parade sets off from Nassau Street on Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m. Expect to see an impressive procession of adults, children and pets in colorful costumes marching down Main Street toward the outdoor after party at the Custom House. The village offers a festive, safe environment to trick-or-treat on Thursday, October 31—just look for the Pumpkin Trail in the windows of participating businesses throughout the business district. sagharborchamber.com

The inaugural Dan’s Haunted Hamptons Bash promises ghoulishly groovy tunes, a costume contest with fabulous prizes, and frighteningly delicious bites from Union Cantina, Union Burger Bar and Southampton Social Club. It all goes down at Southampton Arts Center on Saturday, November 2 at 8 p.m. Get your tickets now at HamptonsHalloween.com.

For more Halloween events and parties, visit DansPapers.com/Events.