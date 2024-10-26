Event & Party Photos

Greenport Brewery Hosts OysterFest

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/26/2024

Bill Burmeister, Amanda Rangaiah with Casey, Rich AlexanderJulie Froehlich

Brian, Callian, Quinn and Erica KaufmannJulie Froehlich

Chris and Mary Anne StahlJulie Froehlich

Donna Iucolano, Lorraine, Daniel and Olivia CataldoJulie Froehlich

Jacob Feinbusch - Davy Jones Shellfish Co.Julie Froehlich

Judy and James HippnenJulie Froehlich

Julia King, Wade KotulaJulie Froehlich

Kaitlin and Skye Holmes, Olivia DadonaJulie Froehlich

Kaitlin Burke, Yevonne Lieblin, Tina ContentoJulie Froehlich

Kelsey and Tom WhalenJulie Froehlich

Kim and Chris Horton with HankJulie Froehlich

Kyleen CarpenterJulie Froehlich

Litlle Creek Oysters Owners: Travis Zurawski, Ian Wile & Rosalie Rung - Last Day Open CelebrationJulie Froehlich

Max and Sam Mastrangelo, Zoe MedinaJulie Froehlich

Mike, Catherine and Bernadette Robus, Shane DolanJulie Froehlich

Peggy and Fred FraverJulie Froehlich

Phil Palmari Crowd SourcerJulie Froehlich

Ricardo Morgan, Jessica Winton, Stevie and Kristen Phelan, Jager MorganJulie Froehlich

Shane Dolan, Catherine RabusJulie Froehlich

Will LieblinJulie Froehlich

Greenport’s Harbor Brewery hosted the annual OysterFest, bringing together seafood lovers and beer enthusiasts for a day of celebration.

Attendees indulging in freshly shucked oysters provided by Davy Jones Shellfish Co. and Little Creek Oysters.

Northbound Sound provided live music for the event.

