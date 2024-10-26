Greenport Brewery Hosts OysterFest

Bill Burmeister, Amanda Rangaiah with Casey, Rich Alexander Julie Froehlich Brian, Callian, Quinn and Erica Kaufmann Julie Froehlich Chris and Mary Anne Stahl Julie Froehlich Donna Iucolano, Lorraine, Daniel and Olivia Cataldo Julie Froehlich Jacob Feinbusch - Davy Jones Shellfish Co. Julie Froehlich Judy and James Hippnen Julie Froehlich Julia King, Wade Kotula Julie Froehlich Kaitlin and Skye Holmes, Olivia Dadona Julie Froehlich Kaitlin Burke, Yevonne Lieblin, Tina Contento Julie Froehlich Kelsey and Tom Whalen Julie Froehlich Kim and Chris Horton with Hank Julie Froehlich Kyleen Carpenter Julie Froehlich Litlle Creek Oysters Owners: Travis Zurawski, Ian Wile & Rosalie Rung - Last Day Open Celebration Julie Froehlich Max and Sam Mastrangelo, Zoe Medina Julie Froehlich Mike, Catherine and Bernadette Robus, Shane Dolan Julie Froehlich Peggy and Fred Fraver Julie Froehlich Phil Palmari Crowd Sourcer Julie Froehlich Ricardo Morgan, Jessica Winton, Stevie and Kristen Phelan, Jager Morgan Julie Froehlich Shane Dolan, Catherine Rabus Julie Froehlich Will Lieblin Julie Froehlich

Greenport’s Harbor Brewery hosted the annual OysterFest, bringing together seafood lovers and beer enthusiasts for a day of celebration.

Attendees indulging in freshly shucked oysters provided by Davy Jones Shellfish Co. and Little Creek Oysters.

Northbound Sound provided live music for the event.