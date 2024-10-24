Local Executives Team Up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County for Annual Executive Build in Lake Worth Beach

Geoff Berger, Cypress Advisory LLC CAPEHART Jason Dynan, Robyn Raphael-Dynan CAPEHART Executive Build Co-Chairs Robyn Raphael-Dynan, Adam Handfinger CAPEHART Group of Executive Builders CAPEHART Brian Kutsmeda, Oppenheimer & Company, Inc. CAPEHART Mariella Gonzalez, Florida Peninsula Insurance Company CAPEHART Stephanie Seltzer, Kim Sarni, Jennifer Starkey CAPEHART Executive Build 2024 Participants CAPEHART

Over 60 local executives and business leaders took part in Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County’s Executive Build (formerly CEO Build) in Lake Worth Beach.

The annual fundraiser brings together community leaders to shine a light on the need for affordable housing in Pam Beach County while they participate in hands-on volunteering alongside Habitat families.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s Executive Build,” said Jennifer Thomason, CEO/President of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. “This event creates a significant impact in the communities served by Habitat and also offers a unique platform for business leaders to take an active role in addressing the affordable housing crisis in our county.”

Jean Francois Brezier and Elsie Cesar were this year’s Habitat Partner Family at Executive Build.

Jean works as a school bus driver and serves as a pastor at a local church in Boynton Beach and his wife, Elsie, is a housekeeper.

The family is thrilled to embark on their homeownership journey with Habitat, knowing their lives are about to transform.

As the couple completes their partnership hours by volunteering on job sites and attending homeownership and financial literacy courses, they are preparing to purchase their Habitat home with an affordable, interest-free 30-year mortgage.

Owning their own home will enable them to save for the future and invest in their children’s education—an aspiration that once seemed out of reach.

This year’s event was co-chaired by Robyn Raphael-Dynan, President of RCC Associates, South Florida’s leading general contractor firm, and Adam Handfinger, co-managing Partner of Peckar and Abramson’s Miami office, chair of the Client Service Committee, and member of Peckar and Abramson’s Executive Committee.