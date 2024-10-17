Kristallnacht Commemorative Program Remembers with Music in Palm Beach County

Music composed by Jewish artists whose lives were cut short during the Holocaust will fill the air on November 10 at 1 p.m. in commemoration of the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht. The March of the Living, Southern Region, and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County will feature Arnaud Sussmann’s “Jewish Voices,” a moving musical performance by a third-generation Holocaust survivor.

As the highlight of Federation’s Annual Kristallnacht Commemorative Program (KCP), “Jewish Voices” will feature music from composers whose lives and careers were tragically ended during World War II. The performance will be held at Zinman Hall, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, for $25 per person and $18 for students. KCP donors of $180 or more will receive two tickets and are invited to a reception honoring local Holocaust survivors prior to the program at 11:30 a.m.

A Q&A will be held following the program.

The annual program spotlights the many stories of triumph, courage, perseverance and humanity that emerged from the Holocaust. Formerly the Kristallnacht Film Forum, KCP is a signature event that promotes Holocaust education and awareness and raises scholarship funds for local students to participate in the March of the Living.

KCP Event Chair Stacey Pollak Shinder and March of the Living Southern Region Co-Chairs Phyllis Gutmann and Deborah Rudmann welcome the community to enjoy this meaningful program, commemorating Kristallnacht.

“This program is crucial to our local students who may never have this particular opportunity again to experience the history of Holocaust survivors, as told by the survivors themselves,” Rudmann said.

Gutmann added, “We are experiencing a gradual loss of the greatest generation, as we say goodbye to one survivor after another. While we have them with us, we must treasure and share their stories, and the March of the Living is the most effective vehicle for making sure we never forget.”

March of the Living, Southern Region U.S.A. is an international, educational program bringing Jewish teens and adults from all over the world to Poland on Yom Hashoah, (Holocaust Memorial Day), to march from Auschwitz to Birkenau, the largest concentration camp complex built during World War II, and then to Israel to observe Yom HaZikaron (Israel Memorial Day), and Yom Ha’Atzmaut, (Israel Independence Day).

To register for the annual Kristallnacht Commemorative Program (KCP), visit jewishboca.org/events/march-of-the-living-kristallnacht-program. For more information, call 561-852-6041 or email mol@bocafed.org.