League of Women Voters Forum Held at LTV

Beth Young, Jeanne Merkel Julie Froehlich LTV's Jimmy Lawlor Julie Froehlich Professor Sonia Jarvis Julie Froehlich Author, Professor Baruch College: Sonia Jarvis, Exec. Director OLA: Minerva Perez, Professor Baruch College: Don Waisanen, Exec. Director Bridgehampton Childcare Center: Bonnie Cannon, Baruch College Professor: Andrea Gabor Julie Froehlich

LTV Studios in Wainscott hosted the League of Women Voters’ forum titled “How to Confront Misinformation and Build Trust in the 2024 Election.”

The forum was led by the organization’s Government Co-Chair, Andrea Gabor, alongside two of her colleagues from Baruch College.

The discussion focused on combating misinformation in the electoral process and exploring strategies to strengthen public trust in the upcoming election.