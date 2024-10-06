Maggie Delany: Redefining Inclusivity at New York Fashion Week

Amid the glitz and glamour of New York Fashion Week, Maggie Delany has emerged as a trailblazer. With a unique vision, she has transformed Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network (EPN) Fashion Week into one of the most talked-about events in the city’s prestigious fashion showcase. As co-founder of EPN Fashion Week, Delany has not only provided designers from around the world with a platform to shine but has also redefined inclusivity within the fashion industry.

Delany’s journey in fashion began early. In middle school, she organized her first fashion shows — a passion for creativity and production that followed her through high school and college. This passion culminated in 2010 when she launched EPN Fashion Week, a groundbreaking event focused on inclusivity, diversity and international representation.

“I felt the need to create EPN Fashion Week to bring the glamour and glitz of high fashion but also make it inclusive,” Delany says.

Her mission was clear: to build a platform where designers from all backgrounds and cultures could showcase their collections to an elite audience of international buyers, influencers and entrepreneurs. Over the years, EPN Fashion Week has evolved into one of the most prestigious events of its kind, offering space for both emerging and established designers.

This year’s EPN Fashion Week, held on September 7, was a testament to Delany’s vision. The event featured three spectacular shows, starting with the much-anticipated 2 p.m. headliner, Malan Breton. An internationally renowned designer, Breton presented his Betrayal and Hope collection, which received rave reviews from major outlets like Forbes.

“This was the third time we worked with Malan. His collection received great feedback, and we had a packed ballroom,” Delany recalls. The 5 p.m. show continued to impress with a swimwear extravaganza, headlined by Miss Universe Switzerland candidates, who flew in to walk the runway.

“The president of Miss Universe Switzerland partnered with us for the show, bringing in nine finalists competing for the crown. It was an incredible experience,” Delany says.

The evening wrapped up with the 8 p.m. couture segment, featuring designers from Bhutan, Guyana, Croatia and Native American communities, giving the event a truly global dimension.

Beyond the high-end collections and red-carpet moments, what truly sets EPN Fashion Week apart is its diversity and global appeal. “What makes mine different is the inclusivity, the diversity. My team and I go out of our way to ensure we have designers that represent all cultures and models,” Delany proudly notes. The results speak for themselves: sold-out shows, international acclaim and a loyal audience that returns year after year.

For Delany, EPN Fashion Week is more than just a fashion show — it’s a full experience. “One of our guests told me, ‘Maggie, you are quickly becoming the Met Gala of fashion,’” she recalls. With its red carpet, pre-show receptions for platinum ticket holders, live entertainment and exclusive performances, EPN Fashion Week elevates the typical runway show into something much grander. Attendees leave feeling like they’ve been part of a transformative event.

EPN Fashion Week isn’t just a platform for designers — it’s part of a global community. Delany co-founded the Entrepreneurs and Professionals Network (EPN) in 2010, a community with over 150,000 members worldwide. This network empowers and connects professionals from various industries and plays a vital role in promoting the designers who participate in EPN Fashion Week.

“Every designer that participates in the show gets featured in EPN Spotlight Magazine, and we’re actually putting the final touches on our next issue, which is the fashion issue,” Delany says. The magazine gives designers visibility and credibility in a competitive industry, offering them the exposure needed to grow their brands.

Fashion may be Delany’s passion, but her dedication to giving back runs just as deep. EPN Fashion Week supports charitable causes, such as providing backpacks and school supplies to children in need. This year, the event is sending over 200 backpacks to students in Tanzania, reinforcing Delany’s commitment to making an impact both locally and globally.

Looking ahead, Delany shows no signs of slowing down. Along with running EPN Fashion Week and overseeing her magazine, she’s planning to write her second book. “My first book was a co-authored project called Real Women, Real Issues, Real Solutions, where we each wrote a chapter about our experiences and offered advice to inspire others,” she explains. Her second book will take a more personal approach, reflecting on her journey and the challenges she has faced.

With so many projects on the horizon, from expanding EPN Fashion Week to new productions in New York City, Delany remains focused on empowering and inspiring others. Her ability to bridge the worlds of fashion, business and philanthropy, while maintaining a strong sense of community, solidifies her status as a visionary leader.

“Everything we do supports a cause. Whether it’s fashion, education, or entrepreneurship, the goal is always to empower and inspire,” she says.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.