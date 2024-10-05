Carpetman Owner Mary Ann Gill of East Hampton Dies at 81

Mary Ann Gill

Mary Ann Gill died at age 81 on September 23, in Southampton, surrounded by her loving family.

Gill was born in East Hampton on July 10, 1943, to John Bernard Ferreira and Dorothy Margaret Salisbury. After graduating from East Hampton High School, she became a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse in Florida and for Dr. Halsey in Southampton.

In 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert W. Gill, who preceded her death in August of this year. They started a family, welcoming their son, Robert, in 1968 and their daughter, Tracey, in 1972. The couple returned to Southampton to start The Carpetman business, with Mary Ann dedicating herself to her family.

In 1993, she returned to work to support her son, Robert, who now owns the family business. Her dedication and strong work ethic were a source of inspiration for those around her, as she continued to work every day until she was 78. Her love for gardening and caring for animals and pets was matched only by her selflessness and ability to see the best in people.

Gill’s love and dedication to her family, work and community were not just admirable, but also left a profound and lasting impact on all who knew her. Her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in her family’s lives. Her older brother, John Ferreira, her son, Robert, her daughter, Tracey and her five beloved grandchildren – Ryan, Jarred Halsey (Michele), Conor, Colby (Nikki Distefano) and Kiera – will forever cherish her memory.

Visitation was held at O’Connell’s funeral home on September 29. A church service was held on Monday, September 30 at the Basilica of Sacred Hearts. She was laid to rest in Southampton Cemetery, followed by a small gathering at Main Prospect in Southampton.

Her family is deeply grateful for the support and love they have received. In lieu of flowers, they request that people consider donating to the Southampton Garden Club, a cause close to Gill’s heart.