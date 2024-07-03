Main Prospect Brings Stand-up Comedy Back on Fridays in Southampton

Comedian Mick Thomas at Main Prospect, Photo: Bill McCuddy

A funny thing happened on the way to Southampton. Comedy is back for an encore this summer at Main Prospect.

The bar and restaurant started weekly comedic showcases last year, bringing funny folks from New York City out to their main stage. Long Island’s own Tom Kelly helped open this season last week.

He’s back this Friday, June 5 along with Matt Ruby, Chanel Ali, Dan Pulzelio and Adam Gabel for one show at 8 p.m.

“Doing comedy in Southampton makes me wish my career went better, I married a rich woman or my parents had worked harder” jokes Kelly. He’s a social media fixture with a popular Instagram account called “The Tom Kelly Show” enjoying over 30,000 followers.

“We had such a successful year with it last year,” says Main Prospect proprietor Binh Douglas. “We partnered with the West Side Comedy Club in the city and Felicia Madison. It was a no-brainer to bring it back.”

Douglas says dinner and a show makes his club different. The venue offers jazz, trivia and Bingo on other nights. Some of the bigger names from last year enjoyed the room, he says, and will be back.

“Shannon Fiedler killed it last year. Joey Kola was here several times, he’s coming back. And we’re talking to the great Rich Vos and maybe even T.J. Miller.”

Douglas knows from funny. He spent time in Los Angeles working with ‘The Groundlings’ comedy group that brought us Phil Hartman, PeeWee Herman, Lisa Kudrow and Will Ferrell. “I did stand up for about seven years in Los Angeles.” So he may jump on stage from time to time between running the place and seating people.

He also says keeping the cover charge reasonable and offering a full menu has helped the room break out in a crowded East End comedy scene. And he loves listening to audiences have a good time.

“Comedy makes everyone feel good on a bad day. We live in tumultuous times so there’s nothing better than laughing.”

Comedy continues at Main Prospect in Southampton (15 Prospect Street) throughout the summer on Fridays at 8 p.m. Cover charges are generally $25. Special acts may cost a little more. Visit mainprospectsh.com for more info.