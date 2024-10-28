Event & Party Photos

Montauk Celebrates Fall Festival

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/28/2024

Abby O'Sullivan, Lily GriffinRobert Rosenbaum

Adam Houhoulis, Liz MurphyRobert Rosenbaum

Alex FarragutRobert Rosenbaum

April Keough, Ryan FinazzoRobert Rosenbaum

Benjamin and Alex SaretzkuiRobert Rosenbaum

Cara Fisely, Glenn BorellaRobert Rosenbaum

Cathy, Joanne Pilger, Mario EecoreroRobert Rosenbaum

Deven and Reymind Kane, Daishon RoyalRobert Rosenbaum

Glenn Stress, Michael GinexRobert Rosenbaum

Hope KramerRobert Rosenbaum

Jenna LyonnRobert Rosenbaum

John Neiers, Doug Fleming, Deanna NeiersRobert Rosenbaum

Joshua Brussell BandRobert Rosenbaum

Kristen and Jim TommeroRobert Rosenbaum

Laurel and Navy EdwardsRobert Rosenbaum

Mary and David AquinoRobert Rosenbaum

Mary Stein, Sue GiustinoRobert Rosenbaum

Shelley and Charlie VrazelRobert Rosenbaum

Steve Paluba, Richard WeissRobert Rosenbaum

The Martin FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

Vatu and Ozzey Arasli with SodaRobert Rosenbaum

The 43rd Annual Montauk Fall Festival was hosted at the Green in Montauk by Chamber of Commerce‘s President Leo Daunt.

Visitors enjoyed live performances from local bands, while the chowder contest showcased the culinary talents of the area, with attendees voting for their favorites.

Families took part in the many kids’ activities, and festival-goers indulged in food tents and auctions.

