Montauk Celebrates Fall Festival

The 43rd Annual Montauk Fall Festival was hosted at the Green in Montauk by Chamber of Commerce‘s President Leo Daunt.

Visitors enjoyed live performances from local bands, while the chowder contest showcased the culinary talents of the area, with attendees voting for their favorites.

Families took part in the many kids’ activities, and festival-goers indulged in food tents and auctions.