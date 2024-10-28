Montauk Celebrates Fall Festival
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/28/2024
Abby O'Sullivan, Lily GriffinRobert Rosenbaum
Adam Houhoulis, Liz MurphyRobert Rosenbaum
Alex FarragutRobert Rosenbaum
April Keough, Ryan FinazzoRobert Rosenbaum
Benjamin and Alex SaretzkuiRobert Rosenbaum
Cara Fisely, Glenn BorellaRobert Rosenbaum
Cathy, Joanne Pilger, Mario EecoreroRobert Rosenbaum
Deven and Reymind Kane, Daishon RoyalRobert Rosenbaum
Glenn Stress, Michael GinexRobert Rosenbaum
Hope KramerRobert Rosenbaum
Jenna LyonnRobert Rosenbaum
John Neiers, Doug Fleming, Deanna NeiersRobert Rosenbaum
Joshua Brussell BandRobert Rosenbaum
Kristen and Jim TommeroRobert Rosenbaum
Laurel and Navy EdwardsRobert Rosenbaum
Mary and David AquinoRobert Rosenbaum
Mary Stein, Sue GiustinoRobert Rosenbaum
Shelley and Charlie VrazelRobert Rosenbaum
Steve Paluba, Richard WeissRobert Rosenbaum
The Martin FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
Vatu and Ozzey Arasli with SodaRobert Rosenbaum
The 43rd Annual Montauk Fall Festival was hosted at the Green in Montauk by Chamber of Commerce‘s President Leo Daunt.
Visitors enjoyed live performances from local bands, while the chowder contest showcased the culinary talents of the area, with attendees voting for their favorites.
Families took part in the many kids’ activities, and festival-goers indulged in food tents and auctions.