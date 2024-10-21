New Riverhead TJ Maxx Opens October 30

TJ Maxx in Riverhead (Google Earth)

One of the East End’s favorite discount retailers, TJ Maxx will be opening the store’s much anticipated new Riverhead location next Wednesday, October 30, according to an announcement sent out by the company on Monday.

The new, 34,000-square-foot location is opening at 1791 Old Country Road, in the former home of another big box discount retailer, Christmas Tree Shops, which was one of the company’s 72 stores that are now shuttered following their bankruptcy in 2023. The owners say the new store boasts an easy to shop layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms and a single line queue for faster checkout.

TJ Maxx, on the other hand, continues to succeed as a spot where regular folks, the very wealthy and even local celebs can often be seen shopping together — at least in the Bridgehampton store — thanks to the eclectic blend of home decor, bath and kitchen items, fashion, jewelry, beauty supplies and more for deeply discounted prices.

“We’re excited to bring our assortment of high-quality, on-trend merchandise and exceptional value to the Riverhead community,” said Peter Benjamin, President of TJ Maxx.

Keen shoppers will, of course, note that TJ Maxx already had a Riverhead location in Roanoke Plaza at 1120 Old Country Road, where shoppers will also find, CVS, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Capitol One Bank and a Fine Fare supermarket, among other businesses. There is no word on what will be replacing the original Riverhead store.

At 1791 Old Country Road, TJ Maxx will join Five Below, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Aldi and more in the shopping center.

As the nation’s leading off-price retailer, TJ Maxx has more than 1,300 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

In celebration of its new Riverhead location, TJ Maxx will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to the Butterfly Effect Project, a Riverhead-based nonprofit helping girls find “safe spaces to dream and succeed.” The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through TJ Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.

For opening day on Wednesday, October 30, the new TJ Maxx will open its doors at 8 a.m. and remain open through 10 p.m. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday–Sunday.

In celebration of its new Riverhead location, TJ Maxx will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to the Butterfly Effect Project. The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through TJ Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.