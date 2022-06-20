Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Maybe Amber Heard actually can’t afford to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.3 million in damages the jury awarded him?

Amber Heard Shops TJ Maxx

As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, the Aquaman actress was spotted shopping at the discount store TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton on Thursday, June 16. Heard was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez. A source told the outlet the ladies were looking through racks of clothes, and at one point they were overheard discussing a pair of white linen pants.

Meanwhile, Amber’s attorneys have stated that the actress does not have the funds to pay Depp. The site that examines these things, celebritynetworth.com, currently puts Heard’s wealth at negative $6 million (-$6,000,000), though it was listed as $2.5 million before she received the $8.3 million judgement in her trial against her famous ex.

We did notice, however, that Heard was shopping in the purple tag section, which denotes TJ Maxx’s Runway Collection items, so that’s something at least.

Is Amber Heard Summering in the Hamptons?

This wasn’t the first time Heard’s been seen locally of late — she was recently spotted dining with her sister at Calissa in Water Mill.

Does this mean we’ll be seeing more of Amber Heard in the Hamptons this summer? That may depend on whether or not she’s got a couch to surf since rentals aren’t cheap these days, and they’re pretty scarce, even if you’ve got the cash.