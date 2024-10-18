Otis Ford Acquires Storms, Expanding to Southampton

Otis Ford of Quogue has acquired Storms Ford of Southampton.

Otis Ford in Quoque has acquired Storms Ford in Southampton in a move that will keep Storms’ operations part of a family-owned business on the East End.

The paperwork was signed in late September, followed by arrangements with Ford regarding inventory and logistics, according to Tom Otis IV, Otis Ford’s vice president. Storms’ last day, he said, was Oct. 12, after which the acquisition by Otis was set to be completed.

“We’re excited to expand the operation of Otis Ford to serve the customers of Storms Ford on the East End,” Tom Otis IV said.

As part of the arrangement, the Storms location, about 16 miles from Otis, is closing. Otis is acquiring inventory, offering employment to Storms staff and hopes to add a half a dozen new service bays, Tom Otis IV added.

Otis Ford, which likes to say it has been “at the light” in Quogue for over 70 years, is adding Storms’ territory from Southampton and east, as well as inventory and parts, but is not acquiring the building or property.

“We will not have a physical location at Southampton. We will operate out of Quogue,” Tom Otis IV said. “That market area will be absorbed by Otis Ford. We are folding their market into ours. Our market area will expand.”

As part of the deal, Ford and Ford.com would refer business in what had been Storms territory instead to Otis.

“Our market area used to end at Hampton Bays and Storms’ begins at Southampton. Now our market area will go to the Montauk lighthouse,” Tom Otis IV said. “It means we’ll also be servicing the customers for both sales and service in Southampton and east.”

As part of Otis’ mobile operations, including oil changes, brakes and some other services, it sends vehicles to customer locations.

“If it’s your vehicle, we can go to your vehicle in your driveway,” Otis said. “Or if it’s a business, we can handle your fleet on your lot.”

They also offer pick up and delivery, picking up cars, taking them to Otis and returning them when finished.

“Those mobile experiences will be a key in terms of how we manage the service on the East End,” Otis said. “We’re confident we can improve the service with some remote experiences.”

Brian Storms and the Storms family have owned Storms Ford, a family-owned dealership with its own long history. Otis Ford has been in business for more than 75 years, since it was founded in 1946 by Edward T. Otis J, later succeeded by Edward T. Otis III and Edward T. Otis IV.

“We’ve been here for 77 years. In two months, we’ll be 78,” Tom Otis said. “This is the third generation at the store. My grandfather and his brother-in-law started the store.”

Tom Otis IV has been with the dealership 13 years and his father Tom Otis III has been there for more than 50 years. Otis also has at least two workers with the company nearly 40 years, one more than 25 years and two more than 10 years.