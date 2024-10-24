Palm Beach Symphony Debuts 'Cinderella and the Orchestra' Children's Concert

Gerard and Jody Schwarz of Palm Beach Symphony, Credit: IndieHouse Films and Jody Schwarz

Palm Beach Symphony brings another Dale A. McNulty Children’s Concert Series to the stage with Cinderella and the Orchestra this Saturday, October 26 at 3 p.m. in the Eissey Campus Theater on the Palm Beach State College campus, 11051 Campus Drive in Palm Beach Gardens.

Under the baton of Music Director Gerard Schwarz, Palm Beach Symphony brings to life a fresh take on this much-loved tale set to the music of Ottorino Respighi’s “Gli uccelli” (The Birds) with an original story, script and narration by his wife, musician and award-winning author Jody Schwarz. The performance is visually enhanced by 10 original illustrations created by the talented visual artist Renata Rodrigues, framing the stage and enriching the experience.

In this performance, the audience meets Ella, a talented musician who secretly practices the flute in the toolshed away from her stepmother and stepsisters. Her story, with music by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, comes with a musical twist.

“It brings me great joy to bring music to children,” Jody Schwarz said, adding, “Cinderella is a wonderful fairytale that is beloved by many all over the world and told so many ways. This version is a magical, musical fairytale where the prince is the orchestra conductor, and Ella, wearing a mask to hide her identity, attends the masquerade ball to audition for the chance to join the palace’s orchestra. That is where Ella shines.”

Maestro Schwarz and Palm Beach Symphony also shine in adapting Respighi’s “Gli uccelli” (The Birds), originally composed in 1928 and based on music from the 17th and 18th centuries, to Ella’s modern-day story.

“I am proud of Palm Beach Symphony for presenting Cinderella and the Orchestra,” Maestro Schwarz said. “This uplifting story is perfect for the whole family, and a great addition to the season.”

Tickets to the performance are $20 with a $10 student ticket.

Cinderella and the Orchestra is a family-friendly concert suitable for audiences of all ages. For questions, please contact the Palm Beach Symphony box office at 561-281-0145 or boxoffice@palmbeachsymphony.org.