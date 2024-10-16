Palm House Brings New Luxury Hotel to Palm Beach

Rendering of the Palm House outdoor pool

Palm House, the highly anticipated modern luxury hotel, is set to open its doors in Palm Beach in January 2025. The first new hotel to hit the area in four years, this marks the U.S. property debut for L+R Hotels’ Iconic Luxury Hotels collection, owner of Cliveden House, one of Europe’s most prestigious hospitality brands.

They are ready to showcase a new “icon” on the island, located on Royal Palm Way just footsteps from the beach.

Designed as a modern retreat with contemporary luxury, guests will enjoy the exclusivity of this classic yet playful designation and will be greeted upon entering by the vibrant pink marble Palm Bar. Get a taste of the cocktails by bartenders in white tuxedos.

Check out the “living room” space they offer guests with their ruby-toned seating area in the welcoming lobby with two floor-to-ceiling seashell “tapestries,” a seashell adorned reception desk and three hand-blown coral Murano glass chandeliers, putting the “beach” in Palm Beach.

Palm House offers 79 guest rooms and suites and a two-story Presidential Suite which includes an Alaskan King bed and private balconies overlooking the pool. The hotel offers terrace rooms opening out to the pool. Guest rooms also showcase Slim Aarons photography, giving a glance at Palm Beach in the 1950s and ’60s.

Outside, take a trip to the Sunset Pool Deck. Experience the cabana beds and poolside service with the taste of luxury. Their dining area offers all-day culinary cuisine, with both inside and outside seating.

Palm Beach, although already an international hub, has attracted more global attention in recent years due to the openings of both Iconic Luxury Hotels and Oetker Collection. With entertainment such as Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, this is only the beginning for what’s to come.

For more information visit palmhouse.com