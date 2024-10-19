Ram's Head Inn Toasts Inaugural Great Lawn Art Soiree
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/19/2024
Tia Bowman, Ingrid FagenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Scott Murphy, Aandrea Carter, Lidia MurphyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Robert Fagen, Janna Sheinker, Jerry LackRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Nancy Green, Jodi SisleyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Michelle Zambelli, Adam Bundy, Kristen LynchRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Michael ShatkenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Michael McClain, Wendy TurgeonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Michael Carey, Maya ColegenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Mary Ann Moy, Paul FritzRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Manager Nicholas MaraczRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Laurie DolphinRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Jonathan Schrott, Brian and Alice Gerhardstein, Susan SchrottRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Howard Johansen, Kathryn Cunningham, Mary and Frank VincentiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Dan Marotta, Amy ZavattoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Connie Abate, Dick Behrke, Edie Landeck, Stuart ShapiroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Connie Abate, Ad, Tessa and Nancy DeStefanoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Christina Pfefer, Amy Zavatto, Connie AbateRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Bryan Nicholson, Frank Gurdak, Adam Bundy, Trent Firestine, James MarshallRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Ariel Adkins, Bryan NicholsonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Andrezj Rojek, Allison and John WoodwardRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
The Ram’s Head Inn owners, Aandrea Carter, hosted the first annual Art Walk, creating a salon environment for the Arts on Shelter Island.
Local artists working in various mediums showcased their talents on the inn’s lawn.
Attendees had the chance to meet and engage with the artists while enjoying hors d’oeuvres.
The festivities continued with a DJ and dancing, celebrating the fall season in style.