Ram's Head Inn Toasts Inaugural Great Lawn Art Soiree

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/19/2024

Tia Bowman, Ingrid FagenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Scott Murphy, Aandrea Carter, Lidia MurphyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Robert Fagen, Janna Sheinker, Jerry LackRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Nancy Green, Jodi SisleyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Michelle Zambelli, Adam Bundy, Kristen LynchRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Michael ShatkenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Michael McClain, Wendy TurgeonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Michael Carey, Maya ColegenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mary Ann Moy, Paul FritzRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Manager Nicholas MaraczRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Laurie DolphinRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jonathan Schrott, Brian and Alice Gerhardstein, Susan SchrottRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Howard Johansen, Kathryn Cunningham, Mary and Frank VincentiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Dan Marotta, Amy ZavattoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Connie Abate, Dick Behrke, Edie Landeck, Stuart ShapiroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Connie Abate, Ad, Tessa and Nancy DeStefanoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Christina Pfefer, Amy Zavatto, Connie AbateRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Bryan Nicholson, Frank Gurdak, Adam Bundy, Trent Firestine, James MarshallRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Ariel Adkins, Bryan NicholsonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Andrezj Rojek, Allison and John WoodwardRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Ram’s Head Inn owners, Aandrea Carter, hosted the first annual Art Walk, creating a salon environment for the Arts on Shelter Island.

Local artists working in various mediums showcased their talents on the inn’s lawn.

Attendees had the chance to meet and engage with the artists while enjoying hors d’oeuvres.

The festivities continued with a DJ and dancing, celebrating the fall season in style.

