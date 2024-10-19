Ram's Head Inn Toasts Inaugural Great Lawn Art Soiree

The Ram’s Head Inn owners, Aandrea Carter, hosted the first annual Art Walk, creating a salon environment for the Arts on Shelter Island.

Local artists working in various mediums showcased their talents on the inn’s lawn.

Attendees had the chance to meet and engage with the artists while enjoying hors d’oeuvres.

The festivities continued with a DJ and dancing, celebrating the fall season in style.