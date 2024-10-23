Event & Party Photos

The SouthamptonFest & Hampton Vintage Market a Success

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/23/2024

Artist Anne SesslerAlicia Doherty

Artist Jaun Cruz ReverberiAlicia Doherty

Artist Kerream MatthewAlicia Doherty

Artist Kevin Paul GiordanoAlicia Doherty

Artist Matt DiBernardoAlicia Doherty

Artist Wendy MontoyaAlicia Doherty

Bill Sickles, Pastor Rev. Paul LintAlicia Doherty

Daryn Sidor, Mary Rossi, Christine Lent, Lynne WeinlandtAlicia Doherty

Erica Phillips with Rain and River RichardsonAlicia Doherty

Gail Blenk, Joyce SicklesAlicia Doherty

Generoso Gallo, Kaylie Bruno AsiaAlicia Doherty

Jim Lennon, Sarah Kautz Exec Dir. SH History Museum, Jim Michaud, Tim Van WicklerAlicia Doherty

Katlyn and Franie the LlamaAlicia Doherty

Mario Arlotta and EstelleAlicia Doherty

Members of Boy Scout Troop 58Alicia Doherty

Pat Sliwienski, Jorge Maya, Anita Fuellbier, Angelina KaspshakAlicia Doherty

Seraphia May, Tim CambellAlicia Doherty

SH Village Mayor Bill Manger, Jim LennonAlicia Doherty

Sofia and her sisterAlicia Doherty

Southampton Village Mayor's Asst. Karen BontempoAlicia Doherty

Yobal Fleites, Tiffany Lubold, John Sganga, Kyle McGinness, Lisa McCulleyAlicia Doherty

The Village of Southampton and its mayor, Bill Manger, hosted their annual SouthamptonFest, drawing visitors to a variety of historical and artisanal attractions.

The Rogers Mansion debuted a new World War I exhibition.

The Pelletreau Silver Shop also welcomed guests for guided tours, while live jewelry-making demonstrations showcased traditional craftsmanship.

In Agawam Park, Hampton Vintage gathered over thirty vendors for an outdoor marketplace, featuring sustainable fashion, home goods, and handmade items.

