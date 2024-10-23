The SouthamptonFest & Hampton Vintage Market a Success
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/23/2024
Artist Anne SesslerAlicia Doherty
Artist Jaun Cruz ReverberiAlicia Doherty
Artist Kerream MatthewAlicia Doherty
Artist Kevin Paul GiordanoAlicia Doherty
Artist Matt DiBernardoAlicia Doherty
Artist Wendy MontoyaAlicia Doherty
Bill Sickles, Pastor Rev. Paul LintAlicia Doherty
Daryn Sidor, Mary Rossi, Christine Lent, Lynne WeinlandtAlicia Doherty
Erica Phillips with Rain and River RichardsonAlicia Doherty
Gail Blenk, Joyce SicklesAlicia Doherty
Generoso Gallo, Kaylie Bruno AsiaAlicia Doherty
Jim Lennon, Sarah Kautz Exec Dir. SH History Museum, Jim Michaud, Tim Van WicklerAlicia Doherty
Katlyn and Franie the LlamaAlicia Doherty
Mario Arlotta and EstelleAlicia Doherty
Members of Boy Scout Troop 58Alicia Doherty
Pat Sliwienski, Jorge Maya, Anita Fuellbier, Angelina KaspshakAlicia Doherty
Seraphia May, Tim CambellAlicia Doherty
SH Village Mayor Bill Manger, Jim LennonAlicia Doherty
Sofia and her sisterAlicia Doherty
Southampton Village Mayor's Asst. Karen BontempoAlicia Doherty
Yobal Fleites, Tiffany Lubold, John Sganga, Kyle McGinness, Lisa McCulleyAlicia Doherty
The Village of Southampton and its mayor, Bill Manger, hosted their annual SouthamptonFest, drawing visitors to a variety of historical and artisanal attractions.
The Rogers Mansion debuted a new World War I exhibition.
The Pelletreau Silver Shop also welcomed guests for guided tours, while live jewelry-making demonstrations showcased traditional craftsmanship.
In Agawam Park, Hampton Vintage gathered over thirty vendors for an outdoor marketplace, featuring sustainable fashion, home goods, and handmade items.