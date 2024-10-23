The SouthamptonFest & Hampton Vintage Market a Success

The Village of Southampton and its mayor, Bill Manger, hosted their annual SouthamptonFest, drawing visitors to a variety of historical and artisanal attractions.

The Rogers Mansion debuted a new World War I exhibition.

The Pelletreau Silver Shop also welcomed guests for guided tours, while live jewelry-making demonstrations showcased traditional craftsmanship.

In Agawam Park, Hampton Vintage gathered over thirty vendors for an outdoor marketplace, featuring sustainable fashion, home goods, and handmade items.