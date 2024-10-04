Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, October 5-9, 2024

Waterdrinker Family Farm is a top fall fun spot.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 5-9, 2024.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Big Truck Day

Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.-noon

Your little one, ages 2-5, can meet their favorite trucks, enjoy family activities and check out the exhibits at the Children’s Museum of the East End. Tickets are $19 for non-members and free for members.

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org/en

Andy Sabin’s Annual Salamander Log Rolling

Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.

Join Andy, aka “Mr. Salamander,” as he hunts under logs for blue-spotted and four-toed salamanders. The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for little explorers.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, sofo.org

Kids in the Kitchen: Energy Balls

Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Your little chef, ages 5-12, can chop, pour and mix while making healthy energy balls at Project Most. The fee is $25 per kiddo.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Science Saturday: All About Bats

Saturday, October 5, 1-2 p.m.

Bring your little scientists over to the Long Island Science Center, where they will learn about bats and their unique role in improving the earth. Your child can bring an interactive project home. This event is free for members. The museum will also be open to the public, so your little one can learn about science through a Virtual Reality zone, Pixel Art, a Magnetic Wall and more.

401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org/exhibits

Family Friendly Spooky Cruise

Saturday, October 5, 5 p.m.

Join the East End Seaport Museum for this boo-tiful cruise that includes stories about the history of the Bug Lighthouse. Bring your own snacks.

103 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2188, eastendseaport.org/cruises

Exploration Garden

Sunday, October 6, 9:30 a.m.

Your little explorer can head to Amber Waves Farm, where they will dig, plant and water. Educators will be on hand to answer questions. You can also explore the footpath, feed the chickens and visit the market. The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Imagination Play Project Pop-Up

Sunday, October 6, 10:30 a.m.

Bring your little one to enjoy imaginative play on the Mildred C. Brinn Terrace of the Parrish Art Museum. They will explore light, color, shape and shadows with Play Curator Linda White.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Adorable Acorn Pinecone Fairy

Monday, October 7, 4 p.m.

Your little crafter in grades 1-5 can make a fairy using items found in nature at the Southold Library. You can bring a few extra materials if you’d like.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

A Ghostly Crafternoon

Tuesday, October 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spook by the Quogue Library any time on Tuesday, October 8 to complete ghostly crafts with Ms. Rory. Instructions for craft kits will be provided.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Dem Bones Skeletons

Tuesday, October 8, 4 p.m.

Make a scary skeleton to decorate the halls of the Westhampton Free Library! The event is for little ghouls in grades K-3.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Middle School Theater Troupe: Oliver! Jr.

Wednesdays Beginning October 9, 5-8 p.m.

Bring your little thespian over to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, where they will spend 13 weeks working on a musical production that will culminate in a full-scale performance! Students will develop skills in storytelling, acting and creativity.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Family Fun Activities

Agawam Park

Enjoy a playground, picnic tables and restrooms at this popular park in Southampton, located within walking distance of shops and restaurants.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org

Buddhaberry

Bring your hungry bellies over to Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor or Southampton, where they’ll enjoy frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies, bubble tea, waffles, crepes and more.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Hampton Mini-Golf

Enjoy Hamptons-themed mini-golfing with special kids’ pricing in Southampton. You can also grab a bite at the snack shop before heading home.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss a bustling weekend at Hank’s Pumpkintown, where you’ll find a corn maze, giant slides, wagon rides, apple picking, candy apples, cider donuts and so much more!

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Orchard

Don’t miss the pickin’ fun at Harbes Orchard in Riverhead, where you can enjoy apple picking, a corn maze and pony rides. Jonagold, Gala and Keepsake are available in October. Admission includes a bag for apple picking and access to a tractor-pulled wagon.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-orchard

Hellenic Snack Bar

Take your hungry kiddos over to East Marion for some Greek treats, custom omelets, pancakes and more at this family-friendly local eatery.

5145 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-0318, thehellenic.com

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies over to the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy exhibits on reptiles, amphibians, bugs, butterflies, critters and, of course, their favorite swimmy friends.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-0466, longislandaquarium.com

Milk Pail U-Pick

Pick all your favorite apples, such as Jonamac, McIntosh and Sansa, every Friday-Sunday and on school holidays.

50 Horse Mill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com/u-pick-farm.php

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorer to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they can explore seven miles of walking trails open 365 days a year. There are also wildlife exhibits, live animals, a nature library and a gift shop.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Railroad Museum of Long Island

Don’t miss one of the last weekends of the season to check out this chuggin’ museum, with locations in Greenport and Riverhead. It features artifacts and model trains celebrating the history of the Long Island Rail Road.

440 4th Street, Greenport. 631-727-7920, rmli.org/exhibitions

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Enjoy sunflower fields, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more at Waterdrinker Family Farm, which has locations in both Riverhead and Manorville. Hayrides, a corn maze, a beer garden, a mini-golf course and a haunted house are also part of the fun on the weekends.

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com