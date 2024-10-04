Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, October 5-9, 2024
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 5-9, 2024.
Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week
Big Truck Day
Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.-noon
Your little one, ages 2-5, can meet their favorite trucks, enjoy family activities and check out the exhibits at the Children’s Museum of the East End. Tickets are $19 for non-members and free for members.
376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org/en
Andy Sabin’s Annual Salamander Log Rolling
Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.
Join Andy, aka “Mr. Salamander,” as he hunts under logs for blue-spotted and four-toed salamanders. The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for little explorers.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, sofo.org
Kids in the Kitchen: Energy Balls
Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.
Your little chef, ages 5-12, can chop, pour and mix while making healthy energy balls at Project Most. The fee is $25 per kiddo.
44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org
Science Saturday: All About Bats
Saturday, October 5, 1-2 p.m.
Bring your little scientists over to the Long Island Science Center, where they will learn about bats and their unique role in improving the earth. Your child can bring an interactive project home. This event is free for members. The museum will also be open to the public, so your little one can learn about science through a Virtual Reality zone, Pixel Art, a Magnetic Wall and more.
401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org/exhibits
Family Friendly Spooky Cruise
Saturday, October 5, 5 p.m.
Join the East End Seaport Museum for this boo-tiful cruise that includes stories about the history of the Bug Lighthouse. Bring your own snacks.
103 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2188, eastendseaport.org/cruises
Exploration Garden
Sunday, October 6, 9:30 a.m.
Your little explorer can head to Amber Waves Farm, where they will dig, plant and water. Educators will be on hand to answer questions. You can also explore the footpath, feed the chickens and visit the market. The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.
376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org
Imagination Play Project Pop-Up
Sunday, October 6, 10:30 a.m.
Bring your little one to enjoy imaginative play on the Mildred C. Brinn Terrace of the Parrish Art Museum. They will explore light, color, shape and shadows with Play Curator Linda White.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Adorable Acorn Pinecone Fairy
Monday, October 7, 4 p.m.
Your little crafter in grades 1-5 can make a fairy using items found in nature at the Southold Library. You can bring a few extra materials if you’d like.
53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org
A Ghostly Crafternoon
Tuesday, October 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Spook by the Quogue Library any time on Tuesday, October 8 to complete ghostly crafts with Ms. Rory. Instructions for craft kits will be provided.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Dem Bones Skeletons
Tuesday, October 8, 4 p.m.
Make a scary skeleton to decorate the halls of the Westhampton Free Library! The event is for little ghouls in grades K-3.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Middle School Theater Troupe: Oliver! Jr.
Wednesdays Beginning October 9, 5-8 p.m.
Bring your little thespian over to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, where they will spend 13 weeks working on a musical production that will culminate in a full-scale performance! Students will develop skills in storytelling, acting and creativity.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Family Fun Activities
Agawam Park
Enjoy a playground, picnic tables and restrooms at this popular park in Southampton, located within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org
Buddhaberry
Bring your hungry bellies over to Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor or Southampton, where they’ll enjoy frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies, bubble tea, waffles, crepes and more.
125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com
Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge
Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.
2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton
Hampton Mini-Golf
Enjoy Hamptons-themed mini-golfing with special kids’ pricing in Southampton. You can also grab a bite at the snack shop before heading home.
668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com
Hank’s Pumpkintown
Don’t miss a bustling weekend at Hank’s Pumpkintown, where you’ll find a corn maze, giant slides, wagon rides, apple picking, candy apples, cider donuts and so much more!
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Harbes Orchard
Don’t miss the pickin’ fun at Harbes Orchard in Riverhead, where you can enjoy apple picking, a corn maze and pony rides. Jonagold, Gala and Keepsake are available in October. Admission includes a bag for apple picking and access to a tractor-pulled wagon.
5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-orchard
Hellenic Snack Bar
Take your hungry kiddos over to East Marion for some Greek treats, custom omelets, pancakes and more at this family-friendly local eatery.
5145 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-0318, thehellenic.com
Long Island Aquarium
Bring your little guppies over to the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy exhibits on reptiles, amphibians, bugs, butterflies, critters and, of course, their favorite swimmy friends.
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-0466, longislandaquarium.com
Milk Pail U-Pick
Pick all your favorite apples, such as Jonamac, McIntosh and Sansa, every Friday-Sunday and on school holidays.
50 Horse Mill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com/u-pick-farm.php
Quogue Wildlife Refuge
Bring your little explorer to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they can explore seven miles of walking trails open 365 days a year. There are also wildlife exhibits, live animals, a nature library and a gift shop.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Railroad Museum of Long Island
Don’t miss one of the last weekends of the season to check out this chuggin’ museum, with locations in Greenport and Riverhead. It features artifacts and model trains celebrating the history of the Long Island Rail Road.
440 4th Street, Greenport. 631-727-7920, rmli.org/exhibitions
Waterdrinker Family Farm
Enjoy sunflower fields, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more at Waterdrinker Family Farm, which has locations in both Riverhead and Manorville. Hayrides, a corn maze, a beer garden, a mini-golf course and a haunted house are also part of the fun on the weekends.
4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com
