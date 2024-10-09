Walk to End Alzheimer's Steps off at Peconic Landing

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s, took place at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

The event featured a 2-mile route, and attendees walked i solidarity to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care.

All proceeds from the event went directly to furthering the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts in care, support and research.