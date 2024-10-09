Walk to End Alzheimer's Steps off at Peconic Landing
By Jacqueline Moore
10/09/2024
Bob Syron with The Richmond RealtyErwin List
Church of the Holy Resurrection TeamErwin List
Dana Kennedy, Tara DreverErwin List
Deja Hursey, Delaney Allen, Carolyn MacchiroleErwin List
Donna and Bill FallonErwin List
Gabriella Mannino, Estefani GomezErwin List
Gloria and Roger LangErwin List
Greg Garrett, Jennifer Drofenik, Bob SyronErwin List
Mary Sanchez, Karin ClincoErwin List
NoFo Walk Volunteer CommitteeErwin List
Rotary Club of GreenportErwin List
Shelley Macros, Ellen Solow HolzmanErwin List
The Harvest Pointers TeamErwin List
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s, took place at Peconic Landing in Greenport.
The event featured a 2-mile route, and attendees walked i solidarity to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care.
All proceeds from the event went directly to furthering the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts in care, support and research.