Walk to End Alzheimer's Steps off at Peconic Landing

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/09/2024

Bob Syron with The Richmond RealtyErwin List

Church of the Holy Resurrection TeamErwin List

Dana Kennedy, Tara DreverErwin List

Deja Hursey, Delaney Allen, Carolyn MacchiroleErwin List

Donna and Bill FallonErwin List

Gabriella Mannino, Estefani GomezErwin List

Gloria and Roger LangErwin List

Greg Garrett, Jennifer Drofenik, Bob SyronErwin List

Kathy SpicerErwin List

Mary Sanchez, Karin ClincoErwin List

Michel FamilyErwin List

NoFo Walk Volunteer CommitteeErwin List

Rotary Club of GreenportErwin List

Shelley Macros, Ellen Solow HolzmanErwin List

The Harvest Pointers TeamErwin List

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s, took place at Peconic Landing in Greenport.

The event featured a 2-mile route, and attendees walked i solidarity to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care.

All proceeds from the event went directly to furthering the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts in care, support and research.

