Event & Party Photos

Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosts 42nd Annual Golf Tournament

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/07/2024

AttendeesCharles Manley

Wells Fargo TeamCharles Manley

Taub TeamCharles Manley

Rod Aboff, Marc Hiatrides, Robert Kramer, Gary JacobCharles Manley

Paul Cummings, Rich Petrosky, Gerard Joyce, Tom TullyCharles Manley

NYPD TeamCharles Manley

M&T BankCharles Manley

Hoffman TeamCharles Manley

Glenwood TeamCharles Manley

Dr. Samuel WaxmanCharles Manley

Cohn TeamCharles Manley

City Parking TeamCharles Manley

Chase TeamCharles Manley

BHS TeamCharles Manley

AttendeesCharles Manley

AttendeesCharles Manley

AttendeesCharles Manley

AttendeesCharles Manley

AttendeesCharles Manley

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation‘s (SWCRF) 42nd Annual Golf Tournament took place at the Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success.

The event was hosted by Dr. Samuel Waxman and chaired by Beekman International Center Chairman and CEO Dennis Herman and Glenwood Management Corp. Executive Vice President Gary Jacob.

Attendees raised more than $250,000 in support of SWCRF cancer reasearch initiatives such as the Institute Without WallsTM, the International Network for Aging and Cancer Research, and the SWCRF Women’s Cancer Research Program.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles