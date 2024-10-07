Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosts 42nd Annual Golf Tournament

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation‘s (SWCRF) 42nd Annual Golf Tournament took place at the Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success.

The event was hosted by Dr. Samuel Waxman and chaired by Beekman International Center Chairman and CEO Dennis Herman and Glenwood Management Corp. Executive Vice President Gary Jacob.

Attendees raised more than $250,000 in support of SWCRF cancer reasearch initiatives such as the Institute Without WallsTM, the International Network for Aging and Cancer Research, and the SWCRF Women’s Cancer Research Program.