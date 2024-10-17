Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride Launches October 26

Brandy Lee on the Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its 13th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride on Saturday, October 26.

The witches plan to make their triumphant return to downtown Delray Beach with the route starting at City Hall, flying down the famed Atlantic Avenue, and zipping back to the Old School Square pavilion.

An absolutely incredible sight to behold, 300 witches will don their best witch-wear and extravagantly decorated brooms (bikes) to ride through scenic downtown Delray Beach up Atlantic Avenue, all guided by the Delray Beach Police Department.

The ride will take off promptly at 8:30 a.m. At the conclusion of the ride, the party will continue at the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage with music and awards presentations such as “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Broom (Bike),” and “Best Group Theme.”

Prior to the big ride day, new this year, Amanda Perna of the House of Perna Boutique & Atelier (Project Runway Reality Star) and the Tin Roof hosted a “Not your Basic Witch” Hat Decorating Event on October 1.

Additionally, long-time event partner Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub in Delray Beach will host a signature fundraiser in support of the Witches Ride, the Annual “Witches Brew” this Friday, October 18 from 6-9 p.m.

The entire month of October, ACCF will have a variety of Ways to be Wicked with the Witches of Delray. For registration and event details visit tinyurl.com/Witches2024 .

Funds raised from the Witches Ride directly benefit Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families in Delray Beach and surrounding communities.

“As we mark the 13th anniversary of our Witches Ride, we are reminded of the incredible community spirit that has made this event so special. It’s not just about the costumes and the fun—it’s about coming together to support a cause that has such a meaningful impact,” said Stephanie Seibel, CEO of the Achievement Centers. “It’s incredible to see how much the event has grown over the years. It brings so much joy and support to our organization, and we’re excited to see it continue to grow.”