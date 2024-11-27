Candle Making with Fire and Wixx at Sannino Vineyard

Barbara and Chuck Perrone Julie Froehlich Camille Hazel, Callie Migden, Anika Mavinkurve Julie Froehlich Fire and Wix Staff: Valerie O'Connell, Christine Chanowsky, Melissa Dell'Isola Julie Froehlich James and Keri Roehling Julie Froehlich Michelle Siriani Julie Froehlich Sannino Staff: Kelley Feeley, Marisa Sannino, Michelle Siriani Julie Froehlich Stephanie Rotondo, Theresa DiPippa Julie Froehlich

Sannino Vineyard in Cutchogue and its Director of Operations Marisa Sannino hosted a Candle Making event with Fire and Wixx, where participants crafted their own custom candles.

Attendees chose from over 30 unique fragrances. The experience included a complimentary glass of wine.