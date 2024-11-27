Event & Party Photos

Candle Making with Fire and Wixx at Sannino Vineyard

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/27/2024

Barbara and Chuck PerroneJulie Froehlich

Camille Hazel, Callie Migden, Anika MavinkurveJulie Froehlich

Fire and Wix Staff: Valerie O'Connell, Christine Chanowsky, Melissa Dell'IsolaJulie Froehlich

James and Keri RoehlingJulie Froehlich

Michelle SirianiJulie Froehlich

Sannino Staff: Kelley Feeley, Marisa Sannino, Michelle SirianiJulie Froehlich

Stephanie Rotondo, Theresa DiPippaJulie Froehlich

Sannino Vineyard in Cutchogue and its Director of Operations Marisa Sannino hosted a Candle Making event with Fire and Wixx, where participants crafted their own custom candles.

Attendees chose from over 30 unique fragrances. The experience included a complimentary glass of wine.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles