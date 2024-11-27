Candle Making with Fire and Wixx at Sannino Vineyard
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
11/27/2024
Barbara and Chuck PerroneJulie Froehlich
Camille Hazel, Callie Migden, Anika MavinkurveJulie Froehlich
Fire and Wix Staff: Valerie O'Connell, Christine Chanowsky, Melissa Dell'IsolaJulie Froehlich
James and Keri RoehlingJulie Froehlich
Michelle SirianiJulie Froehlich
Sannino Staff: Kelley Feeley, Marisa Sannino, Michelle SirianiJulie Froehlich
Stephanie Rotondo, Theresa DiPippaJulie Froehlich
Sannino Vineyard in Cutchogue and its Director of Operations Marisa Sannino hosted a Candle Making event with Fire and Wixx, where participants crafted their own custom candles.
Attendees chose from over 30 unique fragrances. The experience included a complimentary glass of wine.