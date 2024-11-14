Eagle Kia and Chevrolet Grand Ribbon Cuttings

The best is yet to come for Eagle Kia in Riverhead.

The best has yet to come” is what dealer principal and general manager Adonai McCormack had to say when asked about the completion of the newly remodeled Eagle campus. Eagle Auto Mall, home to Eagle KIA and Eagle Chevrolet, is closing in on the completion of two of the largest facility rebuilds in one of the fastest growing upcoming areas of Riverhead. With Eagle KIA being the first of the two dealerships scheduled to open facility doors the weekend of Nov. 22 to 24, one cannot help but ask what changes can the public expect to see on grand opening day?

The 18-month project will be one of only ten KIA dealership in the United States with the new Gallery 2.0 factory designed image, which is said to bring a more modern, stylish and convenient outlook to the car buying process. The new facility helps provide customers with a VIP experience from the time they step in the door to the time they drive off in their new or certified pre-owned vehicle.

What has changed? Specifically?

When asked this question, Adonai McCormack stated, “We have always taken pride in developing a customer-friendly environment for our consumers and leading innovation with a transparent and professional culture. It just felt like it was time for our facility to match our core values and this new building does exactly that.”

How, though, does the new facility itself promote a VIP experience and a modern design? “State-of-the-art technologic advances such as a 32-inch display screen, located in the center of the showroom, gives the customer the ability to view all available inventory, vehicle color options and store-related specials,” he said. “It adds a layer efficiency that may have been missed before.”

The design changes the experience in other ways. “Customers want to walk into a showroom without the pressures of feeling as though they are being interrogated or pressured to buy a car. This gives them that option, while making it easier for the sales consultants to effectively provide them with what they are looking for once they are ready to have that purchasing discussion,” he said. “We also have added to both sales and service a 75 inch television screen, for customer personal entertainment while waiting on their vehicles or deal transactions to be processed, a Wi-Fi bar, to allow them to have a workspace to charge their computers, tablets or phones all while enjoying free internet services, and two 43-inch computerized screen mounted to the walls that will display all pending appointments for the day as to highlight and validate the importance that we feel each customer brings.” Adonai added that this is all designed to improve the customer’s experience. “The goal is to have a customer walk in see their name and understand that not only did we expect them, but we have made all necessary preparation to make there visit as enjoyable, convenient and timely as possible,” he said. “Whether you are there to buy a vehicle or service one already owned, we appreciate your business, and we show that through the experience we provide.”

What will the customer receive on day one of the new building opening?

Expect to have a variety of surprises for both long-term Eagle customers and those new to the store. Let’s start with the opportunity for free prize giveaways such as gift cards, flat screen televisions, free services with every new vehicle purchase on opening weekend. Just spin the wheel and win your prize. As for customer service, Eagle has incredible discounts going through 22nd to the end of the year, and 10% off all services quoted up to $500.

“It gets better,” he added. “Service is unveiling their new drive isle that allows all service customers to essentially pull right in and be attended to in a faster, more efficient way. Do not miss out on our referral program in which you can get compensated for bringing more business to the door and expending the Eagle family.”

The more-than-25-year-old Kia and Chevrolet dealerships on Long Island’s East End bring expertise and experience to the car buying process. Whether leasing, financing, or servicing your repairs, Eagle is undoubtedly the place to be.

What separates you from all the other dealerships on the island?

“We’re beginning a new year with two brand-new facilities and a bigger, better, culture,” Adonai McCormack, dealer principal at Eagle Auto Mall (Kia and Chevy), continued. “It’s the best time to buy a car, with over 100 preowned vehicles to select from. We have something for everyone.” Adonai mentioned that being a part of a larger dealer group, Dennis & Co, has its advantages “If we don’t have it physically here for you, we can go and get it,” McCormack said. “We own several Jeep Chrysler Dodge stores, Ford, Volkswagens, Buick GMC and Cadillac dealerships, not to mention all makes and models as it pertains to luxury and economical used vehicles. It creates an atmosphere where the customer doesn’t have to limit themselves.” Whether you’re looking for a modern, sleek and stylish KIA or a traditional and reliable Chevrolet, one thing is for sure: Eagle will have it ready and waiting for you

Closing Remarks

McCormack, who has spent a number of years in the automotive industry, has held a variety of titles such as Finance Manager, General Sales Manager, General Manager and Lead Director of Sales for the Dennis & Co organization.

He said that in “holding various positions, you learn the qualities, practices and process that it takes to run a successful business. They all come back to listening to your buyers’ needs, building a dependable and reliable team, and creating an undeniable culture by putting the work behind the words being spoken.

“I have done all of those things, and I only plan on continuing to do all of those things for my employees and for our forever growing eagle customer base,” he added.

McCormack, the operating partner at Eagle as of December, 2022, made it a point to say that Eagle strives to part of the community, as well as a good company.

“Eagle has been a staple in the community for over the last two decades. This is a brand-new beginning,” he said. “We get to redefine and separate ourselves from the rest of the competition and show the community we’re here to stay and offer the best deals and customer service while doing it. Take flight at Eagle!”

PARTNER CONTENT