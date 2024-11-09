Festive Feasts, Frozen Treats, Gourmet Snacks & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Cowfish in Hampton Bays.

The holiday season is right around the corner! Stock up for a quick meal after long shopping days with frozen goodies, skip Thanksgiving cooking and get your feast catered and check out an ongoing chef series for a trip down South without leaving the Hamptons.

Love La Fondita but can’t always make it to Amagansett to pick up your order? Next time you’re there, check out their frozen items to stock your freezer with to enjoy at a later date! All dishes come with reheat instructions and are available for pick-up only. The selection includes chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, pozole verde de pollo, sopa de tortilla, tamal de puerco en salsa roja, tamal de pollo en salsa verde, tamal de rajas con queso and fiesta dip in both a small and large size!

Cowfish in Hampton Bays is offering you the option to have your Thanksgiving feast catered. Thanksgiving is made simple from their kitchen to your table with a menu full of favorite holiday dishes. Start off your meal with salads including the wedge, Caesar or the North Fork and starters including spinach & artichoke dip, clam chowder, red kuri squash bisque, lobster bisque or whipped butternut feta. Entrées available to order include herb-marinated turkey breast, herb-marinated turkey leg, deconstructed turkey (1 leg and 1 breast) or short rib with bordelaise. Traditional sides include cornbread stuffing with cranberries, cornbread with honey butter, garlic mashed potatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wild roasted mushrooms, homestyle green bean casserole, tri-colored carrots, fresh cranberry sauce and house-made gravy.

Save room for desserts such as an apple walnut cobbler, banana cream pie, assorted cookie platter or pumpkin pie. The holidays can be a little stressful, so take the edge off with Rumba’s famous coquito, house-made Puerto Rican eggnog and Cruzan rum, or boozy hot cider. Both cocktails are available by the quart, and if you buy three, get the fourth free! Orders/cancellations must be received no later than the Sunday before Thanksgiving with orders paid in full at time of ordering. Pick-up Wednesday before Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Place your orders by calling 631-594-3868.

For the next chapter of the Good Ground Tavern Chef Series, Canoe Place Inn is thrilled to welcome Mashama Bailey, an award-winning chef celebrated for her masterful take on Southern cuisine and her soulful culinary storytelling. The chef will be bringing her unique take on Port City Southern and multicultural influences to their Hampton Bays tables. The dishes she creates are not just food, they are stories of resilience, community and culinary creativity. Each dish reflects Chef Mashama’s deep respect for her heritage, seasonality and regional produce, creating a dining experience that’s both comforting and bold.

In addition to the delicious cuisine being presented, enjoy the melodic vocals of Georgia Heers, a rising jazz vocalist and composer. Georgia brings an inspired performance style that harmonizes jazz, blues and soul with a depth and authenticity that mirrors Chef Mashama’s culinary approach. The evening will take place on Friday, November 15 beginning at 5 p.m. and reservations can be made by visiting the Canoe Place Inn website.

Did you know?

Art of Eating, an elite catering company in the Hamptons, is taking gourmet snacks to the next level by offering what might be the priciest potato chips on the East Coast. The ultra-luxury selection of potato chips is selling for $50 per pound! Offered in gift size bags of 3.75 oz. for $12, the high-end chips are made from local potatoes, cooked in small batches in Bridgehampton, drained, dried and dusted with sea salt. The trio of chips available include classic, garlic & parsley and sweet potato flavors. If you’re interested in trying out the crunchy delicacy, you can pick up a bag at Amber Waves Farms, Balsam Farms, The Milk Pail and Farm & Forage. Can’t make it to a physical location? Lucky for you, the chips will now also be available online for the holiday season. Order the full trio package, a six pack, one of each or mix and match your favorites. Visit their website to purchase yours today!

Bits & Bites

Cove Hollow Tavern hosts Tavern Hour Thursday to Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. with food and drink specials for everyone to enjoy. An exciting three-course prix fixe dinner menu is also available at the same time!

Peking Duck is available at Highway Restaurant & Bar every Friday. Happy hour takes place on weekdays beginning at 5 p.m. Pay them a visit!

Union Burger Bar offers burger night and trivia night on Wednesdays beginning at 7 p.m. Join them for $5 burgers (in-house only) and bring your thinking cap to test your trivia skills.

Tuesday is taco, fajita, margarita, corona and coronita night at The Blend in East Hampton! Happy hour is also available every day from 4 to 7 p.m.

Food Quote

“The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider.” – Jane Hirshfield